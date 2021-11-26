By Chris Ochayi

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has condemned attempts by those he described as “political busybodies” to use his name to raise issues against the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC.

Obasanjo who spoke through his Lawyer, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, also described as false stories in some sections of the Social Media that he was responsible for the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the new NNPC Board of Directors led by Ararume.

Despite the explanation by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha that the inauguration would be held on a later date, there have been claims in the Social Media that Obasanjo had moved against Ararume and had also influenced President Muhammadu Buhari to order the suspension of the inauguration of the NNPC Board and step down Ararume as NNPC Chairman because of past misunderstanding between him(Obasanjo) and Ararume.

The writers of the stories had gone ahead to claim that Obasanjo had vowed that he would ensure that Ararume never achieved anything in the Politics of Nigeria.

Dr. Abayomi said that Obasanjo was preoccupied presently with efforts to better the lots of Nigerians locally and internationally economically and therefore had no time for frivolities.

Dr. Abayomi said that whatever misunderstanding between Ararume and Obasanjo in the past was over and that the duo had been in touch with each other and would continue to do so in the interest of the Country.

Abayomi warned against attempts by certain individuals to drag Obasanjo into the conflict in Imo State Politics. He described Ararume as an astute businessman and leader who would certainly handle the NNPC well.

He described as wicked, attempts by Politicians to use Chief Obasanjo’s name to settle scores with Ararume, who he said, had no issues whatsoever with Obasanjo.

He added that Obasanjo wished Senator Ararume and other members of the NNPC Board well and had advised they discharge their responsibilities with firmness, fairness and patriotism.