Niger appoints new chief of staff after thwarted mutiny

Niger’s junta chief appointed a new chief of staff, state TV reported on Friday, after a thwarted army mutiny last month shook his grip on power.

Supporters of the military government put down the attempted uprising with the help of Russian mercenaries, but not before intense fighting in the capital.

Disgruntled soldiers attacked several sensitive sites in Niamey and hunkered down in a key military base at the airport.

“By a decree signed on September 11, 2026, General Abdourahamane Tiani has appointed Brigadier General Mamane Sani Kiaou as chief of staff of the armed forces,” state TV reported a statement as saying.

Kiaou, who previously served as army chief of staff, replaces General Moussa Salaou Barmou.

The statement did not say why Barmou had been dismissed.

Niger has been run by General Tiani since a coup in July 2023 that toppled the elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained ever since.

Tiani also appointed General Abdourahmane Abou Zataka to succeed Kiaou as army chief of staff, the statement added.

Described as a “seasoned field commander” by associates, Kiaou has led a fight against jihadist groups in Niger’s western Tillaberi region and in the southeastern Diffa area.

Nigerien state media reported that he recently concluded a tour of the country’s key military garrisons aimed at “restoring cohesion among the troops.”

Kiaou also led negotiations that resulted in the withdrawal of French and US forces from Niger following the July 2023 coup.

Tiani has moved the country closer to Russia and away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France.

State television had previously broadcast accusations that France was behind last month’s uprising.

AFP