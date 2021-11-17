By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The National Association Of Nigerian Nurses And Midwives, NANNM, has called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the Nigerian health sector, and look into the security of health workers in the country.

They further revealed that about 4000 nurses have left Cross River from January 2021 till date, adding that it was rendering the sector ineffective.

Speaking in Calabar at her 35th Annual conference, the National President Of Nigerian Nurses And Midwives, Comrade Wale Olatunde drew the attention of the government to the Covid-19 pandemic which he said Nigeria only survived by the grace of God.

“We want to look into our health sector in Nigeria, are we ready for emergencies? The answer is in the negative. Some of the equipments we are using were revolutionaries during the covid-19 pandemic.

“Last year, we were caught red-handed and God helped us, but what if it happens the second time? In other countries, they are talking about Robotics and technology.

“The government must change its orientation and policies. Those in Government see health care as an investment, where you put in money and expect profit. The government must start subsidising health services.

“Let us focus on prevention, care and treatment. Nigeria survived Covid-19 by God’s grace, we may not be so lucky the second time, so let us come up and initiate policies that will strengthen our health system.

“I am calling on Government to look inwards. As we speak 17,000 nurses have left Nigeria in the last 18 months. Let us sit down and look inwards, if you think you can go and import nurses abroad, we have some of the best nurses in the world.

“We call on the government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector in Nigeria. Our security too should be looked into, our profession is a call to serve humanity. Nigerian nurses are under pressure, I call on the public to stop attacking and assaulting Nigerian nurses”, he said.

On her part, Cross River State chairman of the Nigerian Association Of Nurses and Midwives, Nurse Josephine Bassey, said about 4,000 Nurses have left Cross River State between January and now.

She called on the federal and state governments to address the challenges of nursing and by extension the health Sector in the country

“I feel really worried and I’m very much bothered. But we don’t have enough manpower in the system.

“It is a national challenge, let the government create a good working environment both in communication and relationship.

“From special salary structure, to infrastructure, the government should motivate the nurses by providing the needed environment for the nursing progression.

“Now, about 4,000 Nigerian nurses have migrated from Cross River state between January and November, and the number keeps counting on daily basis. If the government can look into these challenges, I think it will go a long way,” she said.

The annual event of the nursing professionals attracted practitioners from across the 36 states including the FCT.

