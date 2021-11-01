By Prince Faloye

In a discussion of what will be the three world population and power centers in 21st century pluralistic world, China, India and Nigeria, and their contribution to the expected elevation of global consciousness to that of one of global cultural Justice, while it is understandable to attribute global economic justice to China, Indias Mathama Ghandi was wrongly attributed the title of the father of the global non-violent movement for political justice that brought an end to the European colonial and share cropping injustices.

India had been colonized since 1757 for over 150yrs before Ghandi came to South Africa where he drank from the global foundation of the quest for Justice, where he adopted the nonviolent stage of the movement for Justice.

Well before India had its first violent revolutionary quest for Justice in 1857 against the 100yr rule of the British East India company instituted by Robert Clive victory in the 1757 Plassey War, West Africans in Haiti had launched a successful violent revolutionary quest 60yrs earlier, leading to a nation state while the India revolutionary attempt led to direct British rule as the British created the Raj throne for another 100yrs of colonization from 1857 to 1947. It took the colonization of Africans and the organic evolution of their quest for Justice within 50yrs to bring down colonization and sharecropping with non violent protests.

The wrong Ghandi perception is based on the lack of understanding of the natural laws that Black Africans have been responsible for all changes in global consciousness and civilizational changes since evolution of humanity in West Africa. The organic evolution of Black Justice revolutionary change can be best understood through the 250yr cycles of Oyas revolutionary change for Justice (Shango/Amadioha). The last Oya cycle was kicked off at the August 14 – 21 1791 Ogun festival that ignited the Haitian revolution, which resulted in the first ever slave rebellion to successfully become a nationstate by 1804.

The Haiti Revolution globalized the current cycle and quest for Justice and was the beginning of the end of Trans Atlantic African slavery. The fear of a repeat of Haitian annihilation of White slave owners and their families cautioned Europeans in other parts of the Americas over the continuously importation of Africans to a point whereby Africans will outnumber them 10 to 1 like in Haiti.

Slavery came to an end in USA in 1865 and 1888 in Brazil, the two largest slave holding territories. This brought about the shift from American plantation slavery to the 1880s African colonization, basically to enslave Africans on their own African lands to plant cash crops and mine natural resources.

The French had led the way to African colonization in 1819 by hoisting its flag on the banks of River Senegal. The ramifications of the I804 Haiti independence wasn’t only limited to the French loss of its most prized slave plantation island that provided the lion share of its income, Haiti being the refueling station for its ships and the gateway to Louisiana, left Napoleon no choice but to sell Louisiana to USA, but to continue with the unjust slavery economics he embarked on an ambitious war to takeover other slave holding nations like Portugal and across continental Europe. It was the defeat and end of the Napoleonic Wars from 1803 to 1815, in which it lost all hope of American slave colonies that prompted the hoisting of its flag on African soil in 1819.

The British, after losing direct control of USA in 1770s, their largest African slave holding territory in the Americas, in 1780s created the African Association that sent the likes of Mungo Park to study African territory in preparation of its colonization, and employed Blacks like Equiano Oladuah to proclaim the benefits of colonization over slavery to Blacks and Whites. Once slavery ended in USA, and the Portuguese royal Court that fled from Napoleon to Brazil led to the unintended but eventual end of slavery, Europeans turned to colonization institutionalized with the infamous Berlin Conference of 1886.

The British that had colonized India in 1757 and attracted other Europeans like the Dutch and French to colonize the whole of Indochina, was the most well prepared European colonist in Africa. It’s Mungo Park studies of West Africa’s Niger river basin and Livingstone later navigational study of the Congo River basin, led to Britain winning the choicest pickings in the scramble for Africa, as Britain laid claim to the Gold Coast of Ghana, the Slave Coast and Black heartland of Nigeria, in addition the largest Afro-asiatic sphere, as well as 60% of the world’s gold and 80% of the world’s diamonds in Southern Africa, capped by the Arab heartland of Egypt.

It wasn’t Ghandi’s brain wave but the gradual realization by the Black global collective that the violent revolutionary changes that started and was globalized from Haiti only led to colonization and share cropping. It was from the United States African Americans that the next stage of global Justice was to be lit after the 1860s Civil War. In spite of the bloody Civil War and Lincoln Proclamations of Emancipation that were more political than legally backed, the African American leader, Frederick Douglass realized he had to work with Radical Republicans, Charles Sumner and Steve Thaddeus, against social conventions to bring about the Amendments that recognized African rights. In face of the rollback of African rights shortly after by the Amnesty Laws, Africans in America continued to use civil means to challenge the institutional injustice, with the likes of WEB Dubois’ intellectual challenges within the academia, Marcus Garvey’s and Madam C Walker economic challenges and backing of political movements.

In July 1900, Black Africans from across the Americas, Africa and Europe came together for global Justice in the first Pan African Conference in London, where Sylvester Williams, WEB Dubois and others arrived at far-reaching solutions that included the non violent movement to be achieved by every group creating a newspaper to first win the minds of their masses through education before agitation, in the mantra of Educate, educate then Agitate. This was the message across the Black Race at the turn of the century in 1900, which of course reverberated to South Africa where Ghandi used it 1906 to agitate a middle role for his India people in the hierarchy that had Whites at the top and Blacks at the bottom.

In 1909 WEB Dubois was to go on to create National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) that eventually secured civil rights and African American freedoms, while in London the likes of Ladipo Solanke others created the Negro Political Union as well as the West African Students Union (WASU) instrumental to the eventual independence of Nigeria and other West African states, especially after holding the 5th Pan African Congress in Manchester where Kwame Nkrumah and his new generation backed by Russia took over to hurry up independence.

In Nigeria, the non violent movement started with Herbert Macaulay that challenged in court the British injustices over to land. He secured a court victory which the British didn’t want to respect but were forced to accept when he reached out to Black British Internationals with the likes of Ladipo Solanke. Black South Africans created the African Native National Congress in 1912 to challenge the worsening of Black rights due to the 1910 Independence of the Union Of South Africa under the Dutch from the British. In the midst of all these nonviolent movements, Ghandi returned to India in 1914 to join and lead the Indian independence movement in 1920 which they gained in 1947. Ghandi was probably named the originator of the nonviolent movement because he was the first to succeed with independence in 1947.

It is pertinent for the young Black generations to understand the natural universal laws that have inspired our political evolution and global consciousness, especially at this pivotal stage in human history to enable them understand that a lot rests on their shoulders to achieve global cultural Justice and Black ascendancy after 4000yrs of reversal of our global ascendancy. They have to understand the 250yrs Oya cycle of revolutionary change, the last that occurred with Haiti and the next starting in 2023. They have to understand the 84yrs Shango cycle of Justice, the last that started with the Nigeria Students movements of the 1930s before which was the 1860s end of slavery in USA, and the new cycle kicking off the 2000yr Age of Shango from 2023.

In what is known as the Axial Age that normally precedes the complete change in global consciousness, Black Africans have pushed the concept of Justice for the last 500yrs leading to the change of global consciousness in 2023 to the incoming 2000yr era of Shango, global Black justice. It is well established that the Axial Age of the outgoing 2000yr era of Olokun/Pisces, the Age of religious and political dogma, occurred from 700BC to 1AD when Eurasians adopted Black African knowledge banks of Ifa-Afa-Iha-Eha-Fa to build their own philosophies and religions.

The previous Axial Age was the one leading to the 2000yr era of Ogun, age of Ogun and war, from 2000BC to 1AD, which adopted Black African metallurgy inventions and use of metals, like bronze, iron and gold for arts, agriculture and other uses, as proven that Lejja Nsukka and Southern Nigeria had started iron smelting since 2000BC, but later adopted by Eurasians to effectively wage war to takeover and destroy Black civilizations in Indus Harrapan Valley, Elam, South China and eventually ancient Black Egypt.

Once again if care is not taken, the concept of global Justice evolved by Black Africans due to trans Atlantic slavery will once again be claimed by outsiders and used against us, this time in what is called Humanitarian Militarism, as Eurasians combine their Ogun evolutionary traits with the outgoing 2000yr of Olokun dogmatic propaganda to corrupt the incoming 2000yr era of Shango and global Black justice. Using political and religious dogma to destabilize Nigeria and the rest of Africa,then supply weapons or land troops in the name of Justice and democracy.