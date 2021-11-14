.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Army in continuation with the activities marking the 2021 Infantry Corps Reunion, on Friday 12th November 2021 which is the third day of the events, a special parade was held in honour of the retired senior officers of the Corps in which Lieutenant General LO Adeosun (rtd) was the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer.

Shortly after the inspection of the parade, march past in slow and quick time, there was the presentation of awards to two deserving officers who distinguished themselves during promotion exams.

The recipients were Major SC Ogbogbo of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army for coming first at Senior Staff Qualifying Exams 2021 and to a female officer, Lieutenant OR Oyetunde, of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps for coming first in Lieutenant to Captain practical promotion examination.

The prizes were instituted and presented by Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd), Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Subsequently, the Special Guest of Honour, and Reviewing Officer, Lieutenant General LO Adeosun (rtd) presented an address. Thereafter, he, along with other retired officers were pulled out in a grand style.

Present at the impressive ceremony was the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, Principal Staff Officers from the Army Headquarters, the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General AK Ibrahim, Infantry Corps Commander, Major General VO Ezugwu, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General KI Mukhtar, senior military officers both serving and retired, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and members of their families and spouses and friends of the retired officers, amongst others.