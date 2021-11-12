.

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

Beginning from Monday, November 15, 2021, Nigerians will pay an additional N13,766 and N26,829 to get single-phase and three-phase pre-paid meters from the eleven Distribution Companies, DISCOs.

According to a circular issued Friday in Abuja by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, the regulator raised the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.

It also increased the price of a three-phase meter from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.

NERC announced the increment via a circular dated November 11, 2021, and addressed to Managing Directors, all electricity Distribution Companies, DISCOs and all meter asset providers.

The circular, with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, was entitled ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations’.

