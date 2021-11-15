.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youths Service Corps has charged the Batch ‘C’ Stream ‘1’ Corps members, to perform their duties with diligence in their places of primary assignments.

The NYSC Director-General, Shuaib Ibrahim, stated this during the closing ceremony of the batch’s Orientation Course at the Old MacGregor College, Afikpo North Local Government Area, Ebonyi state.

Represented by the State Coordinator, Mrs Mercy Bamai Dawuda, the Corps DG commended the corps members for demonstrating patriotic zeal through their participation in various camp activities.

The DG further advised the corps members to strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of the country, urging them to always uphold their oath of allegiance.

According to the DG, “In this regard, I would like to remind you of your oath of allegiance in which you pledged to accept posting in good faith. I enjoin you to perform your duties with diligence and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations.

“I advise you to shun every activity capable of putting your lives in danger. I warn you against partaking in local politics, unauthorised journeys, night trips, night parties, use of social media to promote falsehoods and hatred, amongst others.

“I urge you to avoid using social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and promotion of hatred, instead of your activities online should be targeted at self-improvement and as well as promotion of unity, peace and prosperity of our dear country. Also avoid being speculative on the issues affecting NYSC, instead visit our website, social media platforms and other channels for clarification.

“Integrate the NYSC objectives in your host communities by respecting their cultures, while undertaking both personal and group community service development projects that would help to uplift the living standard of the people in the area.

“I commend the corps members for their active participation in entrepreneurial and vocational training conducted in the camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

“I encourage you to build on your acquired skills by availing yourselves opportunities of post-camp training. This would go a long way in empowering you for self-employment.”