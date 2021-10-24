.

— Appointment, the prerogative of Deji of Akureland – Oba Aladelusi

— Never in history has Deji installed Iralepo – Prince Ojo

Dayo Johnson Akure

A seeming crisis is brewing in Akure, the Ondo state capital as two Princes are laying claim to the chieftaincy stool of lralepo of lsinkan.

One of them Prince Adeyeye Henry Gbenga was appointed by the paramount traditional ruler, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi while the other, Prince Olugbenga Ojo was reportedly selected after an election in Akure on October 21, this year ahead of four other princes.

However, the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi speaking through Senior high Chief Segun Adedipe, the Elemo of Akure Kingdom disowned Prince Gbenga Ojo as the lralepo of lsinkan.

Oba Aladelusi while presenting High Chief Adeyeye Henry Gbenga to Akure Community as new Quarter Chief of Isikan described as a joke and illegal, the selection of Prince Olugbenga Ojo as the new Iralepo of Isikan.

He said he had approved the appointment of Adeyeye Henry Gbenga on the 4th of October, 2021.

“The appointment of the new Iralepo of Isikan, therefore, remains the prerogative of the Deji as no other person or institution(s) could exercise such either directly or through proxies.

According to him the appointment of Adeyeye was based on favourable consideration and the unanimous decision of Aruwolasi Iralepo family of Isikan in Akure.

The monarch said “It is important to re-emphasize that the late Iralepo of Isikan was a Quarter Chief and an active member of the Deji in-council until his death following the approval of his inclusion alongside the Osolo of Isolo, High Chief Edward Adejoyegbe Adewole by the Deji of Akure on 8th June 2020.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the new Iralepo of Isikan is being installed as a Quarter Chief and the Head of Isikan Community in Akure and not a Traditional Ruler.

“You might have heard of the rumour flying around on the purported nomination of an Iralepo other than the one appointed by His Imperial Majesty who is empowered both traditionally and legally to make such appointment.

“The Palace wishes to urge you and the general public to disregard the move by some individuals who want to make it look as if there is a crisis.

“It is a mere joke taken too far as it has no place in the eyes of the law. It can only exist within the figment of the imagination of those behind such moves.

“With all sense of modesty, there is no ambiguity on the status of the Iralepo of ISIkan and Osolo of Isolo in Akure as the Court of Appeal in his judgment dated 6th March 2012 with the suitcase CA/B/ 129/2005 had laid it to rest.

“In the lead judgment of Justice Chinwe Eugenia Iyizoba, he affirmed that “they cannot be granted a status of an Oba without the sanction of the Deji of Akure Kingdom”.

“Justice Kudirat Montonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun and Justice Moore A.A Adumein also affirmed the same.

“We wish to state emphatically without any iota of contradictions that there is no crisis on the installation of new Iralepo of Isikan as the Deji remains the only appointing and consenting authority for the appointment of Minor Chiefs, Olus, Baales and Olojas in all Akure Land.

However, reacting, Prince Gbenga Ojo described what happened in the Deji of Akureland palace as a joke taking too far.

Ojo said ” Never in history has Deji of Akure installed Iralepo of Isinkan.

According to him ” My selection as Iralepo followed due process. The selection exercise was monitored by officials of Akure South Local government and I came first with seven votes.

He appealed to the people of Isinkan not ” to be distracted or be provoked by the joke coming from the palace of the Deji”.