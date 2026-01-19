Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi, drums support for Tinubu over establishment of teaching hospital, others

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Prominent traditional ruler, the Deji of Akureland, Ondo state, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has drummed support for President, Bola Tinubu following the establishment of the Teaching Hospital and College of Aviation in Akure, the Ondo capital.

Oba Aladelusi, gave the commendations when the management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Teaching Hospital, led by Prof Olusegun Ojo, paid a courtesy visit to him at the palace.

The traditional ruler said the administration of Tinubu has been of immense benefit to the anciet town.

According to him, the Akure people have been clamouring for a federal teaching hospital since the state was created in 1976.

The monarch said what other state capitals took for granted has been difficult until President Tinubu came on board as the President.

He said thay “with the establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital in Akure, the monarch said the people of Akure and the state would not be traveling to Osun, Oyo and Lagos States for medical attention.

Oba Aladelusi said Akure has been able to get a substantive minister after Chief Olu Falae was made the Minister of Finance and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He pointed out that the reason why people in advanced countries live long is because of the availability of a quality health sector.

The monarch therefore hailed the President and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for ceding the Specialist Hospital in Akure to the Federal Government.

According to him ” President Tinubu loves Akure very much. He promised us the Teaching Hospital, and he has fulfilled his promise.

“He gave us a substantive minister and the College of Aviation. We will always support him.”

The Monarch advised the management staff to reduce death rate and make the Teaching Hospital the best in the country and the world.

“He promised to speak with Akure indigenes to donate building and facilities to the hospital.

Earlier, the CMD of the hospital, Prof Olusegun Ojo, said that the teaching hospital” is not only a Federal Institution; it is a pride of Akure Kingdom. It is our responsibility, as custodians of this mandate, to ensure that the hospital delivers quality healthcare, contributes to medical education, supports research, creates employment opportunities, and positively impacts the wellbeing of our host community.

Prof Ojo noted that “As a new Management Team, we have come with a clear resolve to consolidate on the foundation already laid, to uphold professionalism, integrity, and excellence in service delivery, and to foster a harmonious relationship with our host community.

“We recognise that peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and continuous engagement with traditional institutions remain critical to the success of our mission

The CMD pledged the managements unalloyed loyalty, respect, and cooperation to the throne of the Deji of Akure and the revered traditional institution of Akure Kingdom.

“We assure Kabiyesi and the Iwarefa that we shall always seek guidance, maintain open communication, and conduct the affairs of the hospital in a manner that brings honour to Akure Kingdom and pride to our nation.