The “Lion of Burdillon” is roaring again as the sensitization train of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) hits Lagos this week from Sunday 3rd October 2021 carrying with it the message of Millions of Nigerians yearning for His Excellency Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The political group led by the former Minister of works and media adviser to the Late MKO Abiola; Senator Dayo Adeyeye has earlier inaugurated the State chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration held in Ibadan the political headquarters of Western Nigeria on 15th December 2020.

“With serious determination to succeed, Lagos shall stand still for Swaga 23” said Adeyeye.

It will be recalled that notable traditional rulers in South West had earlier received the group.

All members of the Central Working Committee are now putting finishing touches to ensure the self sponsored group has a good outing as usual.