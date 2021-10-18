Sexual/Gender-Based Violence: They slay men with seductive clothes — Osun Commissioner

From left— Osun Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Folorunso Oladoyin; Professor Oluyemisi Obilade, OAU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede and the Registrar, Mrs Margaret Omosule, at the workshop.

Osun State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Folorunso Oladoyin, has stressed the need for stakeholders to check women deliberately revealing sexual parts of their body to seduce men.

Oladoyin said this at a workshop with the theme: ‘Acting Together to End Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria,’ at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

He said for a research to address all perspectives and properly direct all the issues, it must look at different dimensions.

His words: “To holistically address the issue of sexual and gender-based violence, the issue of slay queen must be considered.

“They know how to slay men with their dress. They reveal parts of their body that will slay men.

“It is not everyone that will have the discipline, control that most of us that are reasonable have.

“You need to take care of those percentage of people who may not have such level of discipline; people who may fall into that temptation.

“There are some other aggravating factors that should be considered coming from the female side too. We are not justifying any abuse of women generally.

“It is important we look at aggravating factor coming from the women folks like, verbal violence which is even more distructive and more devastating, some women can use their tongue to make the most docile and peaceful man to become a monster.

“This is not to justify whatever anybody does to women folks, but we are saying that for a research that will address all perspectives and properly direct all the issue, we need to look at it in different dimensions.

Safe learning environment

Speaking with journalists, the lead investigator of the research, Professor Oluyemisi Obilade, said the polity must make learning environment conducive for the girl-child rather than allowing them to underperform due to being exposed to sexual and gender-based violence.

“The study will cover institutions in major zones of this country, like Osun, Enugu, Kaduna, FCT.

“We are going to have conversations with heads of institutions, regulatory agencies, and undergraduates — both female and male.

“We must partner to make our institutions safe places for our girls and boys.

“We must make it such a way that girls don’t necessarily have to underachieve just to escape gender and sexual-based violence.

“Many girls deliberately underachieve so that they will not be noticed. So we have a lot of people who could be high flyers but they are hiding because they do not want anybody to single them out for harassment.”

Also in his keynote address, Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the study would not just help curb the growing issues of sexual and gender-based violence in higher institutions, but also in primary and secondary schools, as well as other public spaces.

“Here at OAU, we launched a revised anti-sexual harassment and gender-based violence policies.

“We are at the forefront of curbing the incident and we will not stop our dedication to eradicating it on our campus, as well as extend hands of fellowship to other institutions across the country,” Professor Ogunbodede added.

