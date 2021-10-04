By Juliet Umeh

Finding the right tenants, managing real estate portfolios and payment procedures can be daunting in Nigeria.

To remove the complexities, a technology-based company, Respay has unveiled suites to enable subscribers have a complete property management solution which addresses the issues seamlessly.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Adedotun Fasiku, said Respay helps subscribers simplify and automate all real estate management processes seamlessly, freeing up time for the person to focus on other important matters.

He said: “The software could be used by property owners, portfolio managers, tenants, residents, home buyers, facility managers and estate managers to manage all types of properties with ease.

“Respay offers a platform where all real estate stakeholders can transact and interact with utmost peace of mind.

“It was developed from in-depth research into the functional requirements of the following user group and roles: property owner and portfolio manager, tenant, resident and home buyer among others.”

Explaining the advantages, he said: “A typical user may own properties but chooses to rent where he or she currently stays as a tenant. It will also mitigate court cases in property management, enable the house owner manage his property because at his fingertips, he can access what is happening to the property.”

Respay allows you to run your property business remotely and be more efficient. He explained: “The owner can receive sale proceeds, rents, and other bills directly into his bank accounts in Nigeria, UK, US, Europe and Canada with our multi-currency options online.

“Stay connected with tenants, communicate online about maintenance issues, share documents and more.

“Free up your time- automate your property business and keep it always up and running

“Easily market your properties with the ability to receive sale and rent applications online

Always choose the right tenants with our tenants screening services”

For tenants, they can find the right property on lease, rent or for sale, make online payment for rents, service charges and utility bills, access rent loans and then communicate directly with property managers