Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has disclosed that delivering quality education to the teeming student’s populace need the collaborative effort of stakeholders, saying the government can no longer provide the needed fund.

Speaking at the 65th founders anniversary of the Methodist High School, Ilesa, Osun state on Saturday, Governor Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, said stakeholders including alumni association must partner government to provide excellent and functional education for the youths.

“As you all know, government alone cannot fund education. We are therefore inviting alumni associations, corporate organisations, patriotic and well-meaning individuals, and groups, who share our vision of providing excellent and functional education for our youths to collaborate with us so that, together, we set the school on the lane of sustainable development.

“I commend your sense of unity and commitment to the ideal of an enduring partnership with your alma mater. This is worthy of emulation by other old students’ associations in our various schools in the State that have yet to start off on this note.

I implore you to sustain the tradition of giving back to the school. I would also urge you to steer the students in that direction so that your objective of sustainably developing your school will be sustained.

Earlier in his welcome address, President of the school alumni association, Engr. Dideolu Falobi said the association, in the last six years, has committed N200 million to various development projects in the school.

The anniversary, according to him, was sponsored by the association to bring everyone together and reignite the patriotism in members towards a greater commitment to uplift the school.

The highlight of the event includes the commissioning of projects such as the newly completed multi-purpose hall, the newly refurbished Biology Laboratory named Dr Peter Ojo astronomy observatory centre and multimillion naira Olympic size basketball and volleyball courts.

Some teachers, who had served the school between 1961 to 2000 were also honoured.