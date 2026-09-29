UNGA81: ‘I deserve commendation for securing front-row seat for Nigeria’ – Jimoh Ibrahim

By Bayo Wahab

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has said he deserves commendation for securing a front-row position for Nigeria at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Ibrahim made the remark while defending his earlier statement that President Bola Tinubu would sit “very close” to United States President Donald Trump at the UNGA in New York.

Tinubu ultimately did not attend the ongoing General Assembly, with Vice President Kashim Shettima leading Nigeria’s delegation on his behalf.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday, Ibrahim explained that Trump did not remain in his designated seat during the session, as the US president reportedly delivered his address and left.

“Did Donald Trump sit in the seat that was provided for him? Did he sit there? He sat 27th seat, far away from Nigeria. He didn’t sit there. He came to deliver his lecture to the General Assembly and left from there,” Ibrahim said.

He added that Nigeria was assigned the sixth seat in the front row, describing the position as a significant diplomatic achievement.

“If you say President Tinubu was not there, the argument is this: I am the chairman of budget and administration, so I am privileged to see the speaking list this year,” he said.

According to Ibrahim, about 60 per cent of speakers on the UNGA list were represented by foreign ministers or vice presidents, rather than heads of state.

He therefore questioned whether Tinubu needed to travel to New York solely to deliver a 15-minute address.

“Do you want President Tinubu to go into the plane, move down to New York and speak for 15 minutes when 60 per cent of the speaking list are represented by ministers of foreign affairs and vice presidents?” he asked.

Ibrahim also cited the absence of leaders from countries including Kenya, South Africa, China and Russia from the session.

“You have to thank me and commend my effort. I said Nigeria would be in the first seat; was Nigeria not in the first seat? I said Nigeria would sit with Donald Trump; did Donald Trump have a seat in the General Assembly? He didn’t sit for a second,” he said.

He stressed that Nigeria’s position in the front row remained significant despite Tinubu’s absence.

“Do you think it’s easy for a country to sit at number six in the front row? Don’t you know a country sits at number 193, and your country is sitting at number six; how did I get that?” Ibrahim said.