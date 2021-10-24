Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi rejoices with the Editor-in-chief/Managing Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Gbenga Adefaye on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, describing him as a worthy ambassador of Ife kingdom.

This is as the monarch also congratulated gaming magnate and Odole Oodua, Sir Kensington Adebukola Adebutu as he turned 86.

Ooni in a statement issued by his media aide, Moses Olafare described the duo as worthy sons of Oduduwa and patriotic Nigerians whose dedication to serving humanity is worth emulating.

“I congratulates the Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism(NIJ) and General Manager/Managing Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Gbenga Adefaye on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, he as a worthy ambassador of Ile-Ife and patriotic Nigeria who has a clean record of tremendous contributions to the society.

“The good people of the kingdom of Ile-Ife are celebrating the Deputy President of Ife Development Board Mr Gbenga Adefaye on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Mr Adefaye has served the masses of this country as a seasoned journalist with a clear professional journey of 30 year using his journalistic pen in the defense of truth as the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers and currently as Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism.

These he has combined with his native responsibility at his home town where he currently serves as Deputy President, Ife Development Board(IDB). He is certainly worthy of celebrations as a worthy ambassador”. Ooni said.

The statement also described Sir Kensington as an outstanding Yoruba leader whose investment in human development, capacity building for the youth, humanitarian activities and sustainance of peace nationwide cannot be overemphasized.

“Sir Adebutu is an asset to us in Yoruba land in particular and the world at large ko, we are always proud of him and his activities which are the basis upon which he was installed as the Odoole Oodua.

“On this special day, we wish him a healthy long life filled with prosperity from the throne of Oduduwa.”

The statement reads.

Mr Gbenga Adefaye clocked 60 last Thursday while Odole Oodua, Sir Adebutu Kesington clocks 86 tomorrow Sunday, 24th October 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria