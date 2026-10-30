NDLEA: No payment for drug tests by Interior Ministry recruits

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced that applicants undergoing recruitment into four agencies under the Ministry of Interior will not be required to pay for the mandatory Drug Integrity Test (DIT).

The agencies are the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The NDLEA said arrangements had been concluded for the exercise, adding that the Ministry of Interior had made bulk payment to cover the testing of all new recruits.

Consequently, candidates and personnel participating in the exercise were advised not to make any payment to NDLEA officials, testing centres or through any other payment channel.

The agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement, explaining that candidates would be required to access the NDLEA Drug Integrity Test portal through a designated link or access point to be provided on their respective institutional portals.

He said the arrangement was designed to ensure a seamless and orderly testing process.

According to Babafemi, the portal would enable candidates to complete the necessary registration and documentation before proceeding with the test without making additional payments.

The statement added that the agency appreciated the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior and remained committed to ensuring a smooth, transparent and efficient implementation of the exercise.