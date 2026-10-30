Gunmen attack ADC guber candidate’s convoy in Sokoto, candidate escapes

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, has reportedly escaped unhurt after suspected gunmen opened fire on his convoy near the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport on Friday night.

The incident occurred at about 9pm on October 30, 2026, shortly after Dan’iya had escorted former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to the airport.

The candidate’s bulletproof sports utility vehicles were reportedly damaged in the shooting.

Confirming the incident, the Sokoto State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufae, said the command had received a report of the incident at the airport and would take necessary action.

He added that anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Aminu Abdullahi, Dan’iya alleged that personnel of the Sokoto Marshal and the Sokoto State Community Guard blocked his convoy and prevented it from passing through the airport area.

According to the statement, the personnel claimed they were acting on directives from their superiors not to allow ADC members into Sokoto State.

It further alleged that attempts by members of Dan’iya’s security team to resolve the confrontation failed before gunshots were fired, damaging the candidate’s bulletproof vehicles.

The statement also claimed that two Department of State Services (DSS) operatives attached to the candidate’s security team were detained during the confrontation.

Dan’iya described the incident as a threat to his personal safety and a development capable of undermining democratic freedoms, political participation and peaceful coexistence in the state.

The ADC candidate also alleged that earlier on Friday, his team had observed unusual deployments of Sokoto Marshal and Community Guard personnel at various entry points into the state, where vehicles bearing ADC inscriptions were allegedly stopped from entering.

He said what initially appeared to be routine security operations had raised concerns about a possible attempt to restrict the movement and political activities of opposition members.

“If security personnel can block a gubernatorial candidate, fire gunshots during a confrontation, damage his vehicle and detain officers assigned to his protection, then the people of Sokoto deserve urgent answers.

“No one should be above the law, and no security outfit should be used to threaten political opponents,” Dan’iya was quoted as saying.

The candidate disclosed that he had visited the Commissioner of Police in the state to formally report the incident, present his account of what transpired and seek intervention.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS and other relevant security authorities to investigate the incident, identify those responsible and determine whether any unlawful orders had been issued.

Dan’iya also demanded the immediate release of the two DSS operatives, if they remained in custody, and urged the authorities to preserve available video footage, operational records, eyewitness accounts and other evidence for an impartial investigation.

He appealed to the Federal Government, the National Assembly, human rights organisations and the international community to pay attention to the security situation in Sokoto, warning that political intimidation and violence could threaten the credibility of the democratic process.

The ADC candidate also challenged the Sokoto State Government to clarify the alleged directives attributed to the security personnel and ensure that state-controlled security outfits operated within the law and without political interference.

“Sokoto is not the property of any government or political party. Every Nigerian has the right to enter the state, move freely and participate in lawful political activities. Any order intended to exclude ADC members from Sokoto would be unacceptable and must be investigated,” he said.

Despite the incident, Dan’iya urged his supporters to remain calm, avoid provocation and refrain from retaliation, insisting that neither intimidation nor violence would make him or the ADC abandon their constitutional and democratic rights.

He said he would continue to pursue his political ambition peacefully and lawfully, while urging security agencies to protect citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

The allegations contained in the ADC statement had yet to be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

There was also no official response from the Sokoto State Government, the Sokoto Marshal or the Community Guard explaining their account of the incident.

The police and other relevant security authorities are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting, the alleged detention of the DSS operatives and the damage to the candidate’s convoy.