Ken Nnamani

By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

KENECHUKWU (Ken) Nnamani, trustee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and leader of the party in south-east Nigeria is about to embark on a book tour with a story about how he, as Senate President in 2006, stood between President Olusegun Obasanjo and a constitutionally impermissible Third Term. His book is impressively titled “Standing Strong”.

The story would ordinarily be a best-seller if its release was not timed to coincide with the Anambra State governorship election in which Ken Nnamani leads the charge on behalf of Andy Uba, the candidate of the APC, who was coincidentally Obasanjo’s bag-man for Third Term.

If democratic politics is a game of strategic patience, Ken Nnamani announced his presence on the Nigerian scene as somewhat of a master of the art. When Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, Ken was a largely unknown technocrat who looked all but certain to clinch the Enugu East Senate seat on the platform of the then dominant party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

After a not entirely unusual nocturnal detour, the seat ended up in the pocket of former Anambra State Governor, Jim Nwobodo, who was seen as a known quantity. Ken bided his time and, when the contest came around again in 2003, he was not to be denied. In that dispensation, the PDP zoned the Senate presidency to south-east Nigeria.

The first Senate President, Evan(s) Enwerem, came from Imo State and lasted all of seven months on the job before his peers kicked him aside from the position, accusing him of burrowing too deeply into the political derriere of President Olusegun Obasanjo with no regard for their sensitivities.

Next on the seat was the mercurial Dr. Chuba Okadigbo from Anambra State, but he did not much last either. In quick succession, Anyim Pius Anyim from Ebonyi and Adophus Wabara from Abia followed.

So, having travelled round all the states of south-east Nigeria at an annual clip, the seat in 2005 arrived at the gates of the Enugu State caucus. With a mere two years to his credit as senator, his peers elevated Ken Nnamani to lead them as president of the Senate.

In Nigeria’s history, Senate presidents have historically been colourful personalities with limited political shelf-life. Ken Nnamani, it seemed, was destined for the role. His installation as Senate president coincided with the onset of the final phase of Obasanjo’s carefully orchestrated plot to succeed himself.

The backbone of this plot was a little known political fixer from Anambra State, known only by an abbreviation of his first name “Andy”. In the Obasanjo Presidency, Andy occupied the nondescript position of “Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Matters.”

It was a capacious description for a presidential odd-jobs man, arranging presidential assignations at night and pay offs in day time for an assortment of people who needed pecuniary persuasion in order to line up behind Third Term.

When it was all done, by 2006, Third Term was defeated and a scorned President Obasanjo visited his fury on his then ruling party and its officers, among them Ken Nnamani. When Ken Nnamani left the Senate in 2007, Ken may have been bereft of a seat but he appeared to have political capital.

All he needed, it seemed, was an idea of how to spend it. Two election cycles later, Ken decided that he’d had enough of twiddling his political thumbs in PDP. In February 2016, Ken Nnamani announced he was taking an indefinite political sabbatical from the PDP. He emerged from that at the beginning of 2017, offering excuses to anyone who wanted to listen as to why he had to join the APC. He didn’t have to.

In the APC, Ken found himself in the impressive company of a peculiar gang of political hyenas, including Andy Uba. Deploying his skills in political dark arts learnt in the Obasanjo backroom, Andy got himself declared winner in the APC governorship primaries in June 2021, with a reported 230,201 votes, out of 348, 490.

The problem is that, according to the INEC, there was infact no voting or balloting in the primaries. Buttressing the INEC, Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Productivity and the most senior public officer from Anambra State in the federal cabinet, “regretted that materials for the election were nowhere to be seen.”

As leader of the APC in south-east Nigeria, Ken Nnamani witnessed all this in person. On the day of the primaries, Ken was the most senior party official present in person in Anambra State.

Indeed, Dr. Chris Ngige told representative of the party’s trustees sent to organise the primaries that he had “discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani” about the failure to organise a primary and requested the members “to shift the exercise.”

Ken Nnamani did not and could not challenge the disclosures by Dr. Ngige. Indeed, privately, he was said to have acknowledged that they were truthful. Yet, by the beginning of September 2021, Ken had become a clairvoyant, predicting that the APC will win all five states in south-east Nigeria, beginning with the installation of Andy Uba as Governor in Anambra State in the 2021 election.

As Anambra State has descended into an orgy of ungovernable violence this past quarter, Nnamani has managed to discover the eloquence of silence. Owing largely to efforts of his candidate, there are no campaigns this time around in Anambra State, a mere three weeks to the elections, nor will there be any debate in the state with perhaps the most outstanding tradition of political debate in Nigeria. Ken’s excuse?

He is, presumably, moonlighting as a book-seller, with no time for such trifles. At 73, Ken seems to believe that this is a matter that can easily be disposed of with the skills of a geriatric Atilogwu dancer.

He is mistaken. Politics as the art of the possible may well be the skill of airbrushing inconvenient facts or thinking that it is possible to walk both sides of the road at the same time.

Sadly, Ken Nnamani, the man who claims to have “stood strong” against the forces of Third Term has now, with a clear conscience, made his peace with the man who funded those forces. This is political hucksterism in its most rarefied form.

It would have been more forgivable if Ken had the courage of his convictions to proclaim his conversion. The least we can do is to help him popularise his new vocation, so that as he sells his book, he can also profitably sell his conscience. Hopefully, someday, he will be able to say how much it was worth, if anything at all.