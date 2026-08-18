Ogogo: Femi Adebayo seeks urgent medical help for Taiwo Hassan

Taiwo Hassan

Veteran Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has joined the growing calls for urgent medical assistance for veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who is reportedly battling stage-four cancer.

Adebayo, in an emotional appeal shared on his official X account, urged Nigerians and well-wishers to help the Hassan family connect with reputable hospitals, cancer specialists and advanced treatment centres capable of reviewing the actor’s medical records and offering further treatment options.

The actor stressed that the family was not seeking financial donations but was instead in urgent need of medical expertise and direction.

“Please let’s rally around our beloved Sir Taiwo Hassan, who is currently facing a serious health challenge battling cancer,” Adebayo said.

He added that the family was searching for medical professionals and facilities in Nigeria and abroad to assess Hassan’s condition and provide possible treatment options.

“As shared by his family, they are NOT looking for money or financial support. What they urgently need is medical direction,” he said.

Adebayo appealed to anyone with connections within the oncology field or access to reputable medical facilities to reach out to the actor’s family.

“They are searching for recommendations for standard hospitals, specialists, or advanced treatment centres anywhere in the world that can review his files and offer treatment options right now,” he added.

The appeal comes after Hassan’s daughters, Lima and Kira Taiwo, separately sought help for their father, revealing the severity of his condition and expressing concern over his ongoing treatment.

Kira had disclosed that her father was at stage four of cancer and said the hospital treating him had indicated that it could no longer continue with chemotherapy.

Lima, in a separate emotional appeal, also said the family was seeking medical intervention rather than financial assistance, and urged anyone who could help to find a medical facility willing to take on Hassan’s case to come forward.

Adebayo, who described the actor as “our beloved Sir Taiwo Hassan,” urged Nigerians to amplify the appeal until it reaches individuals or institutions that can provide the needed medical assistance.

“If you know someone who knows someone in the oncology space, or a medical avenue that can assist, please help reach out to his family immediately,” he said.

“Let’s share this until it reaches the right hands!”

Hassan, 66, is one of the most recognisable figures in Yoruba cinema, having built a career spanning more than four decades and appearing in hundreds of films.

The actor’s reported health challenge has prompted an outpouring of concern from colleagues, fans and well-wishers, with the latest appeals focused on finding possible avenues for continued medical care.