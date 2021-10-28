By Sylvester Kwentua

Ikechukwu Sunday, famously known as Cross, a recent Big Brother Naija reality show participant, may just be on his way to learning the hard way, what it takes to be a celebrity.

In a sharp and reprimanding response, another Big Brother show product, TBoss, said it was an intentional mistake.

Not yet fully settled into his new celebrity status, the handsome showbiz new entrant recently posted a sex tape on Snap chat, which he immediately deleted.

Sadly, deleting the video didn’t stop it from being leaked, as it trended on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Cross regretted the video later on, pleading that Nigerians should take it easy on him, as he was still new to being a celebrity.

Cross, in an interview with a television station, insisted that he posted the video on Snap chat mistakenly.

He said he deleted the video as soon as he noticed the social media app had added some new features, which he was unaware of.

He further cleared the air that he never posted the video for clout chasing; that he would rather have money, than fame.

Furthermore, he appealed to the public to realize that he was just getting adjusted to being a celebrity, and would make mistakes in the process.

His excuses, however, did not seem to impress another former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunboh Idowu, popularly known as TBoss.

She didn’t waste time in tutoring Cross on the type of mistake he made.

In an Instagram update, TBoss, while acknowledging that mistakes do happen, also warned that mistakes amongst celebrities are about to increase, because there are no repercussions for such mistakes.

“There are mistakes and then there are intentional mistakes. And the rate of these ridiculous intentional mistakes are about to increase.

“You know why? Because there are no repercussions. None, at all. If only there were…,” TBoss posted.

It will be recalled, that Cross, a contestant in the immediate Big Brother Naija reality show, trended a few days back after his sex video was released.

Nigerians, who were still trying to get over the sex video released by pop star, Tiwa Savage, were left wondering if this was the era of celebrity’s sex videos.

Vanguard News Nigeria