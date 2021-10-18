The new era belongs to the entrepreneurs. In simple words, we can say this is an entrepreneurial era where individuals are leaving behind their 9 to 5 jobs to start a venture of their own.

With the digital medium flourishing to a new high, many young minds have implemented the action of minting more money with freedom and flexibility.

Opting the route of entrepreneurship, Ikire, Osun State, Morenigbade Adedapo Idris has built his reputation as one of the smartest names in the business world. From an early age, Idris wanted to be a boss of his own.

Morenigbade Adedapo Idris, is from Ikire, Irewole Local Goverment area of Osun State. He was born on September 18, 1989 in Ibadan to the family of Engineer Morenigbade Adeniyi Musbau from the Balogun family in Ikire and Chief Mrs Morenigbade Iyabo Olayinka Nee Adeyemi, a royal family (former king) in Ikirun, Osun state.

Morenigbade Adedapo Idris started his formal education in 1992 at Make-Hay Nursery and Primary school, Iyana-church, Ibadan and finished in 1999, then proceeded to Ibadan City Model College (ICMC) Iyana-church, Ibadan and obtained his SSCE in year 2005 before gaining admission into the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), in 2006 to study Mechanical Enginnering and was awared a Bachelors Degree in Technology (B.Tech)

Not done with learning, Adedapo then went to Institute Superieur De Formation Professionnelle (ISFOP-BENIN UNIVERSITY) where he studied Human Resource Management in 2019 and had Masters of Science (M.Sc).

His first experience with public work was with Onshore-Offshore Integrated Concession (OICL), Ketu, Lagos a maintenance company for Lagos State BRT in 2010, where he was the Supervisor before he went back to FUTA to finish his course.

While still in the University, Adedapo got his first major employment in 2012 as the Facilitator at the Fifth World Consulting Group, (an Information Technology Consultancy for Ondo State and World Bank sponsored project) where he was been paid handsomely and was able to meet notable people like the former Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

As a serial entrepreneur, he has been in active business since 2005, selling phones and accessories in the university. He also own a water packaging factory in Eleyele area, Ibadan which was built in 2017 and another branch of the factory at his home town, Ikire, Osun State named Gaby Splash, a subsidiary of UNIGAB Global Concepts.

Aside these, he also sells exotic drinks under the name OPAD Drinks in Abuja and also a logistics company OPAD Logistics. Gaby splash has been commercially producing sachet water since 2017.

Competitively, Gaby Splash leads the water production market in Ibadan because of their outstanding packaging with bar code and also because they use Reverse Osmosis (RO) which make Gaby Splash the same standard with international market; even as he is planning to start producing water dispenser and juice making in the nearest future.

Idris is currently working on Dapo Morenigbade Foundation and other projects. He married in 2016 to Akinyemi Damilola Elizabeth, he is blessed with two children.