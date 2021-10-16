The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Command, has warned motorcycle, and tricycle riders to obtain the approved driver’s licence to avoid arrest by law enforcement agencies.

The Lagos Sector Commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, gave the warning in a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Olabisi Sonusi, in Lagos on Friday.

Ogungbemide said that the riders should obtain Driver’s Licence Class A, as this was the only legal document that conferred on them the right to ply Nigerian roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FRSC made this declaration following a meeting held with Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA).

It was agreed that riders should get Class A category of driver’s licence and this does not negate the Riders Card being put in place by the State for administrative/record purpose.

Ogungbemide urged riders to visit FRSC driver’s licence centres closest to them to get proper documents to prevent arrest by law enforcement agencies.

“Presently in Lagos, there are over 23 driver’s licence centres and 29 workstations at different locations across the state, hence no excuse for failure to obtain the licence.

“Anyone apprehended for driver’s licence violation will be issued a fine for driving without a valid licence and be will sanctioned in line with National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR),” he said.

Ogungbemide said all restricted routes for motorcycles, tricycles and dispatch riders as stipulated by the state government were to be strictly complied with.

He said that road safety is a joint responsibility, with all motorists involved in ensuring it.

