



About 4,000 party faithful have dumped opposition parties to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwali Area Council of the territory, ahead of the Federal Capital Territory Area Councils election, slated for February 2022.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Sunday in Abuja.

Receiving the decampees, Aliyu assured them of justice and fairness amongst members of the ruling party and called on others who are yet to join to do so.

The minister, who described the event as a ‘harvest’ of over 4,000 members, expressed delight that most of the returnees are former leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the FCT.

Aliyu, therefore, charged them to use their political weight to ensure victory for the party come 2022 and beyond.

She, however, appealed to both old and new members of the ruling party to work together in peace and be law abiding and emphasised on the supremacy of party decisions.

“We are here today to receive over 4,000 of our brothers and sisters who have decided on their own to join the ruling APC.

“They came from various political parties especially the major opposition parties, the PDP and APGA. We appreciate them.

“They have keyed into the agenda of the second term of the incumbent chairman, the second term of credible governance, the second term of competent leadership, the second term of solid management of our common patrimony in Kwali area council”.

Aliyu, who explained that the occasion was not to kick off campaign for the council elections, however, tasked party members to support continuity in governance.

Earlier, the APC Chairman in FCT, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, revealed that some of the decampees are founding members of the All Progressives Congress before they jumped ship.

“Today, we are here to make another history, the history of receiving our brothers, some of whom we started this party together.

“Our brothers and sisters whom we struggled hard to form this party at that time. So it is welcome back home for these members sitting here today.

“We are here to receive these people back home. They travelled somewhere and they said the atmosphere there is not conducive for them.

“Coming back home, they are back to meet their brothers and sisters in good health and we have nothing against them than to receive them back to their house.

“We are not here to campaign because we don’t want anybody to indict our party,” he said.

Usman expressed the confidence that come February 12, 2022, the APC would win the entire six area councils and the 62 wards in the nation’s capital.

Responding on behalf of the decampees, Mr Usman Jiya, former APGA aspirant, assured party faithful that their return to APC was to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the incumbent chairman of Kwali area council.

Jiya assured all members of their dedication and team spirit in the forthcoming area councils poll.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of symbolic broom to the leaders of the decampees by the FCT Minister of State and the party chairman.

Other decampees include Salihu Kolo, former State PDP Deputy Chairman, Mr Habila Bwaba, former PDP State Vice Chairman, Maimunat Adamu, amongst others.