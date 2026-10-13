APGA hails Soludo’s inclusion in APC presidential campaign council

By Vincent Ujumadu

The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State has hailed Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s inclusion as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a recognition of his leadership qualities.

Governor Soludo’s APGA is not presenting a presidential candidate in 2027 and the party is fully supporting the APC presidential candidate, President Bola Tinubu, for the election.

National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Dr. Ejimofor Opara, in a statement, said the governor’s appointment is a recognition of his commitment to progressive ideals.

According to Opara, the appointment reflects Soludo’s advocacy for strategic cooperation between APGA and the federal government for the benefit of Anambra State and the South East geopolitical zone.

Opara’s statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) heartily congratulates our national leader and Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, on his well-deserved appointment as the Anambra State Coordinator of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is a testament to Governor Soludo’s exemplary leadership, his uncommon commitment to progressive ideals, and his consistent advocacy for a strategic partnership between APGA and the Federal Government for the collective good of Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo at large.

“As a party, APGA has made its position clear. At our National Executive Committee meeting and during Mr. President’s working visit to Anambra on May 8, 2025, we formally adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our consensus presidential candidate for the 2027 general election. In line with this resolution, APGA did not field a presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“Governor Soludo’s mantra that ‘Progressives are Working Together’ is not just a slogan, but a statement of historical truth. APGA, as the first truly progressive party in Nigeria, shares ideological DNA with the progressive movement at the centre.

“This synergy has already yielded tangible dividends for Anambra State, including federal collaboration on critical infrastructural interventions and economic development enablers.

“While APGA remains firmly in control of Anambra State, our position remains that in Anambra, it is Tinubu for President, APGA for Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly.”

He said the party’s decision not to field a presidential candidate in 2027 is consistent with its earlier resolution to support Tinubu, adding that the political alignment with the ruling APC was rooted in the shared progressive ideals that had facilitated federal collaboration on infrastructure and economic development in Anambra State.

He expressed confidence that Soludo’s intellectual capacity, organisational skills and political influence across the South East would help mobilise support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 elections.