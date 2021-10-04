By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday in Addis Ababa, pledged Nigeria’s continuous support to the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

The President also called for peace and stability in the country, amid the many challenges facing the East African country.

President Buhari’s pledge to Ethiopia was contained in his goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for a second-five year term in office.

READ ALSOTeachers’ Day: Bureaucracy, lack of funds stall Buhari’s promises on welfare

According to the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari pledged that Nigeria would continue to support the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

The statement quoted the Presidentto have said, ”We are well aware of the many challenges facing the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and we encourage all parties to come together in the interest of the unity, progress and wellbeing of Ethiopia.

”Your Excellency, you therefore have a great opportunity to continue to work for the peace and stability of Ethiopia.”

The statement further said the that President delivered his message in the presence of African leaders and a jubilant crowd of Ethiopians at the Meskel Square.

It said President Buhari told the newly inaugurated Prime Minister that Nigeria, like many other countries, was counting on his leadership to unleash the great economic potentials of Ethiopia by expanding investment opportunities, deepening relations and building trust at home and abroad.

Speaking on the elections that brought the 2019 Nobel Peace Laureate back to power, President Buhari said: ”I commend the courage and commitment of the people of Ethiopia to the values and principles of democracy.

”I strongly believe that the outcome of the elections held in June is a reflection of the desire of the Ethiopian people for transformation through a free, fair and credible electoral process.’’

The Nigerian leader noted that Abiy’s victory at the election, clearly affirmed the confidence of the Ethiopian people in his leadership, courage and credentials, adding that it also underscores the years of his contributions to the development of Ethiopia’s modern democracy.

While wishing the Prime Minister a successful tenure in office, the President said he looked forward to more fruitful and robust engagements between the two countries.

The Presidents of Uganda, South Sudan, Djibouti, Senegal, Kenya, Somalia and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo attended the event.