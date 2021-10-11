The management of Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has donated various learning and teaching materials Ajumoni Secondary School in Iyana-Isolo Mushin and other schools across Lagos state, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to customers under its network.

The move marked its 2021 Customer Service Week which began on Tuesday.

The company’s Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Mrs. Wola Joseph, during a visit to present the learning items, said that the Customer Service Week is usually set aside yearly by the company, to appreciate its customers and give back to the society, in general.

She said: “This is that time of the year we celebrate our customers. We do this job every year. It is an internationally celebrated event. It’s the week we go out and give back to all customers. At EKEDC, it is set aside for CSR. We use that opportunity to give back to our society, generally, and to communities in our network. ”

She stressed the importance of education in helping Nigeria secure a better future, after the DisCo had given out the gift items to the school, noting that the company is always ready to give its support to education.

She disclosed that more schools have been shortlisted to benefit from the DisCo’s CSR for it 2021 Customer Service Week.

“This is education and we always consider education because education is critical at this time in our country. If we can build on the leaders of tomorrow, then our future is brighter. So, generally as a company, we always align with education – anything education, we are always in support of it.

“You know we are in a digital age and we want to provide them with things that they need. Earlier, we had visited them to ask what things they needed, especially those that they consider very important to them.

“Today, we gave the staff of the school and the students learning and teaching materials like whiteboards, markers, Math sets, and more. This will be useful, especially for some of them who will be sitting for the forthcoming placement exams. So, we brought these items in large quantities.

“This is actually only one of several schools we are going to. We actually have about 7 to 8 other schools we are still visiting. So, it’s a big budget, but I wouldn’t like to state any figure, here. It’s a big budget covering the activity for today.

“There will be other activities that involve debate among several schools. We are going to be giving the winners prizes, including laptops and other items,” Mrs Joseph said.

While receiving the items from EKEDC, Mr Kayode Amowo, the Principal of Ajumoni Secondary School, thanked the EKEDC for the gifts as he took the opportunity to mention some areas in which the school may need its help, if possible.

He described the DisCo’s visit to school as a surprise one. “It came to us as a surprise because we never expected it. The entire staff and students are happy for the gift items given to the school. we appreciate the EKEDC and we say ‘thank you’.

“We pray that the company will continue to grow from strength to strength. These items will be judiciously used for the improvements of learning in this school and to impart these students, effectively.

Responded to the complaints as regard epileptic power supply, and low metering in the power sector, she disclosed that the supply of power to the school and its environs is being affected by activities of vandals in the communities, stating that the company is partnering with security operatives to check vandalism and improve electricity supply to the area.

“There has been a lot of vandalism going on, in our network. That’s actually the challenge. Just this morning, another case of vandalism was reported. A vandal was electrocuted while attempting to steal one of our cables. It’s one of the challenges we face, causing lack of supply, including the one this school is currently experiencing.

“It all started during the “End SARS” period. We have done some major repairs and are still working on it. We still experience vandalism, but we hope that the communities will help report any case of vandalism immediately.

“The first thing we are doing is to try to partner with security agencies as that is very important to us. We have the police on our side and the Civil Defense too,” she said.

She implored the communities to partner with EKEDC by reporting vandals to the it, to ensure that vandalism is stopped.

“We also want to partner with communities as we appeal to them, to always reports cases of vandalism, be vigilant and observant.

“We have a block of office lines and email addresses. They can notify us and security agents will be deployed to such areas, immediately.

“We’re also charging criminals to court and are ensuring that we get convictions against them. It is one of the top-line things that our management is already doing to curb the issue,” she said.