By Fortune Eromosele

The Crown University International Chartered Inc., has outlined its mode of operation saying that it is a private, global research University in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America.

It added that it offers professional, vocational training and higher education and has operative official Partners’ Constituent Campuses, in Government regulated University for Research and Training, in Africa and Asia , with associates worldwide.

It continued that it serves as an autonomous global University, offering education and practical skills training, in the courses taught at its main campus in Santa Cruz noting that it also operates on-campus studies, by worldwide affiliated Government – regulated Higher Institutions, in many countries of the world.

In a circular made available to Vanguard, it said “The Crown University Int’l, Chartered Inc. does not have any operative Satellite Campuses in Nigeria, it only operates within the official Partners’ Constituent Campuses of Government regulated Universities and Higher Institutions for Research and Training in Africa, Asia and associates worldwide such as Mother Theresa Women’s University in India, Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, Nigeria, University of Kara, Kara City, Republic of Togo (Government University in Togo), Afriford University Republic of Benin, Bharat University in India, Kaduna State University, Kaduna, Nigeria, CEPRES International University, Liberia and others worldwide.

“The Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. is an innovative University, notable of Research and Training initiatives with many government and non-government universities with opportunity of top up degree or dual degree from partners world wide

“The Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc. Chartered registered in the State of Delaware, United States and received global joint accreditation certificates and recognitions from the International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE), Board of Quality Standards (BQS), International Association of Transnational Universities, (IAU), the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), the African Quality Assurance Network (AfriQAN

“The university has an affiliation with various public, private and non-profit organizations such as the Chartered World Institute for Encyclopedia of Books Inc., West Coast University, International Chartered World Learned Society, Chartered World Order of the Knights of Justice of Peace, the International Centre for Eye Research and Education, the Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu Intl. Foundation Inc., Africa International Institute for Professional Training and Research Intl Chartered and others worldwide.”