



Capt. Alkali Modibo, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria has disclosed plans to expand the runway in the college to accommodate bigger aircrafts.

Modibo, who made the disclosure while speaking to newsman on Friday in Zaria, said the expansion would also facilitate learning.

He said that the move would improve safety and protect the college from external security threats.

”The expansion also has the potential of enhancing the commercial value of the college, the benefits will be huge,” he said.

The rector commended the Kaduna State Government for its support to the college.

Modibo said that the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency had remained a dependable ally.

He commended the state government for supporting the college to reclaim its land encroached upon by land grabbers.

The rector said that the college had been appointed the regional training center of excellence by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

”This will strengthen our efforts and determination to become one of the best aviation training providers,” he said

Modibo commended heads of security agencies in the state, for their supports to the college.