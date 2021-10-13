By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of this weekend state Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the leadership of the party in a stakeholders meeting in Edo central senatorial district has endorsed Chief Francis Inegbeneki as the state chairman of the party.

The leaders took the decision in a stakeholders meeting held in Irrua, the headquarters of Esan Central Local Government Area.

Vanguard gathered that a similar meeting is being scheduled for Edo North and this is capwblenof jeopardizing the consensus arrangements that the party had adopted from the Ward congresses that has worked till date.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, a former APC LGA Chairman Chief Francis Ubene said that Inegbeneki was endorsed, because of his acceptability among the leaders and members of the party in the senatorial district and Edo state in general.

He said “Edo APC has been in comatose aftermath of the gubernatorial election, and to put the party on a sound footing and ensure victory in the incoming circle of elections, the party is in dire need of a vibrant and dynamic chairman, that, should be at the helm of it’s affair.

“In view of the present status of the Edo APC, as the leading opposition party and its political obligation to Edo people, the party requires a “Political General,” that can rebuild and repositioned the party, hence, the choice of Chief Francis Inegbeneki”

“We appeal to other leaders and members from Edo South and Edo North Senatorial Districts to give Chief Francis Inegbeneki the required support for the good interest and betterment of our beloved party. We’re certain that, he possessed the requisite political expertise to return our party to it’s winning ways, because, Inegbeneki is one of the few leaders in Edo political spectrum, that has never lost his political unit, nor ward, in any election, since he joined politics decades ago, till today”.

Reacting to his endorsement by the leaders of his senatorial district, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, promised to rebrand, rebuild and reposition the party, in order to be suitable to it’s present status, as the leading opposition party in Edo state.