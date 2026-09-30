2027: No pact with Aiyedatiwa — Akinyelure

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Akinyelure, has dismissed reports of a political alliance between him and Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speculation about an alleged pact followed Akinyelure’s recent visit to the Government House in Akure, shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership reportedly dropped the governor’s preferred candidates for National Assembly seats during the party’s primaries.

The development reportedly fuelled claims that Aiyedatiwa was working with the ADC candidate against the APC leadership in the state. The governor has denied the allegation, describing those making such claims as political jobbers.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, however, Akinyelure said his visit to the governor was not for any political arrangement but to seek clarification on his chances of securing the APC senatorial ticket and to appreciate Aiyedatiwa for being candid with him.

He said he had approached the governor to ascertain whether he could secure the APC ticket to return to the Senate but was told that the ticket had already been zoned to another aspirant.

“What I wanted to know was whether I could get the party’s ticket back to the Senate because I believe I am the most qualified to represent Ondo Central.

“The governor told me plainly that they had already decided who to give the ticket to and that I would not get it.

“I thanked him for being truthful. He could have deceived me by promising support during the primary, but he did not. There was no political pact,” Akinyelure said.

The former senator said his decision to join the ADC became necessary after it became clear that he could not secure the APC ticket, adding that he needed a platform through which he could continue to serve his constituents.

“You only become relevant to your people when you stay long in service. If a party denies you a ticket, you move to where your interest and that of your people will be protected,” he said.

Akinyelure said he had demonstrated loyalty to political parties in the past, recalling that he remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing the party’s primary despite pressure to defect.

“Integrity is my highest calling. PDP gave me a mandate and I completed it before leaving. I resigned from PDP on May 30, 2023, with effect from June 12, after finishing my four-year tenure,” he said.

According to him, the ADC subsequently approached him to join the party and contribute his political experience to its growth after his exit from the APC became inevitable.

“ADC came to me and said there is a space for me and they need my political value to grow the party. Since APC showed me the red card, I had to move,” he added.

The former lawmaker also dismissed suggestions that his defection was connected to any coalition against the APC, saying his priority remained effective representation of Ondo Central.

“Anyone in Ondo Central who believes I served them well can vote for me, whether they are in APC, ADC, Labour Party or SDP. What matters is quality representation,” he said.

Akinyelure further explained that his message to Aiyedatiwa during his visit to the Government House Chapel was for the governor to ensure credible elections in the state.

“I told the governor, as the chief security officer of the state, to ensure the votes of the people count in the North, Central and South districts. I was not invited for any political arrangement,” he stated.

He said he preferred elective office to political appointment because of what he described as the stability and accountability associated with an elected mandate.

“If you are given a federal appointment today, you can be removed tomorrow. But when elected, only death or constitutional process can remove you before the end of your tenure. That is why I prefer elective position,” he said.

The former senator said his bid to return to the National Assembly was also aimed at completing legislative assignments he initiated during his previous tenure.

“There are bills I initiated that I need to conclude. I have unfinished business in the National Assembly and many ideas for the development of Ondo Central,” he said.

Akinyelure said he had the experience and political network to attract development to the senatorial district irrespective of who emerges as president in 2027.

“Whoever becomes president, I know how to navigate and secure what belongs to Ondo Central. My concern remains the welfare and development of my people,” he added.