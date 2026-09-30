NBA backs Edo special court death sentences

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — The Benin Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has commended the judgment of the Edo State Special Court handling kidnapping and cult-related cases, which sentenced three men and a woman to death over kidnapping and other offences.

The four convicts were arraigned on 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms, among other offences.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Chairman of the branch, Omorodion Omoigui, said the manner in which the Special Court handled the case demonstrated that justice could be delivered expeditiously without compromising due process.

He urged other courts to adopt effective case-management practices demonstrated by the Special Court.

According to him, the collaboration among the executive, judiciary, security agencies and other stakeholders contributed to the handling of the case.

“This matter demonstrates that speed and due process can coexist, and that serious criminal cases can be resolved efficiently while fully protecting the rights of all parties,” Omoigui said.

The NBA also commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for what it described as sustained efforts by his administration to confront kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in the state.

“We recognise the establishment and support of the Special Court for offences of this nature as an important step toward strengthening the state’s security and justice architecture.

“We urge the governor and his administration to sustain and strengthen these initiatives in the interest of the people of Edo State,” he said.

Omoigui also commended security agencies for their response and investigative efforts in connection with the Vegetable Market incident, stressing the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the justice system.

He praised the Special Court for its “expeditious handling and determination of the matter,” saying it demonstrated that criminal cases could be concluded within a reasonable time without compromising the constitutional right to a fair hearing.

“We equally commend the prosecution and defence counsel, members of the Lion Bar, for their professionalism, diligence and commitment,” he said.

Omoigui said while the prosecution presented its case with clarity and focus, defence counsel diligently protected the constitutional rights of the accused persons.

He said the conduct of both sides reflected the professional standards expected of members of the legal profession.

The NBA branch chairman urged the Edo State Judiciary to extend effective case-management practices to other matters before the courts.

“Unnecessary adjournments should be reduced, processes should be filed and served promptly, and cases should proceed whenever they are ripe for hearing.

“This is not a call for justice to be rushed. It is a call for justice to be delivered efficiently, fairly and without avoidable delay,” he said.

Omoigui said the case demonstrated that when stakeholders perform their constitutional and professional responsibilities with commitment and cooperation, the justice system could respond effectively to security challenges confronting society.