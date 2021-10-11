By Nkiruka Nnorom

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, African investor and philanthropist, has announced the selection of five young persons to join him for a year in a special and bespoke mentorship programme created to celebrate his memoir, “Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa”.

The five mentored interns will be fully salaried and will join Aig-Imoukhuede and his management team across the ecosystem of his businesses and extensive philanthropic initiatives, learning from him and receiving his best advice and counsel as they embark on their professional journeys.

The Leaving the Tarmac interns were selected from more than 500 applicants after a rigorous and competitive process. They are: Raqibatu Zukaneni, a BSc Agricultural Economics and Extension graduate from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Edo State; Awe Oluwatosin Doyinsola, an MBA student from the University of Lilongwe; Jeremiah Enoch, a law graduate from Bowen University; Vivian Eze, a law graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Sadiq Yusuf, an economics graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University.

Commenting on the selection, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “They exemplify the spirit, tenacity and can-do attitude that’s characteristic of the Nigerian youth. It’s my privilege and honour to mentor them and I look forward to working with them, to fine-tuning their aptitude and talents, and setting them on a path to achieving goals that not only enrich their own lives, but also add tangible value to the lives of others, the society and world at large.”