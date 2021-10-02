Management and staff of the Nigerian foremost real estate company Adron homes and Property trooped out in mass today to celebrate the Nigeria’s at 61 with a match pass across the nation.

The real estate company tagged this year’s celebration “Unity” which it deemed to promote peace and harmony among our people with the aim to achieve National coherence was celebrated nationwide by its staff from different regions of the country.

Canvassing for unity in Nigeria, Adron Homes apart from its usual match past, produced a song to commemorate the 61st anniversary showcasing strength in our Nation’s diversity.

The song titled “Unity Song” is targeted at uniting the people for a common National goal and encouraging them to steadfast their hope on our dear country as this will foster ethnical tolerance, economic growth among the citizenry.

It became pertinent in this trying time to bring our people together and find a common ground again as people bond in Love and Unity as our hero’s past.

The real estate company is using the song as a wake-up call for our people to Unite again against our common enemies and strengthen our fatherland once again as a sovereign Nation of people bond together in love, culture and Unity.

In his review of the celebration, the Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, Mr. Adetola Emmanuelking said independence anniversary should symbolize our national values and reawaken the spirit of patriotism in the minds of Nigerians. However, he also emphasize the need for National coexistence among the people which he describes as the bedrock of Nation building and economic growth.

To celebrate this year’s 61st Independence anniversary, the real estate company also rolled out a 30% discount on all its estates tagged “ADRON HOMES EMPOWERING EVERYONE” which is scheduled to end same October and also made available star prices for customers to win.

Mr Adetola further stressed the need for such unifying masterpiece as a tool to drive National unity among the people and celebrate our fatherland as a citizenry and organization with responsibility of not just conducting business but also ensuring continue coexistence among all and sundering in our beloved NIGERIA.

We at ADRON use this opportunity to wish every Nigerian both home and abroad a happy 61st independence anniversary and encourage those in diaspora to come back home and join hands in developing our homeland.