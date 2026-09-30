Independence: Don’t lose hope, Labour Party tells Nigerians

By John Alechenu, Abuja

ABUJA — The Labour Party, LP, has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the economic and security challenges confronting the nation.

The party made the call in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The LP said Nigeria’s continued existence as one indivisible nation, despite decades of challenges, reflected the collective resolve of its citizens and the strength of the country’s unity and diversity.

The statement read in part: “The Labour Party wishes to join millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora in celebrating the 66th anniversary of our nation’s independence.

“While we acknowledge the many missed opportunities and unfulfilled expectations over the decades, we must also recognise that there is much to celebrate.

“Our continued existence as one indivisible nation, despite the numerous challenges we have confronted over the past 66 years, speaks to our collective resolve and our understanding that our strength lies in our unity and diversity.”

The party acknowledged that Nigerians were facing economic and security difficulties, which it attributed to years of what it described as ineffective leadership and governance.

“Granted, Nigerians are today burdened by myriad economic and security challenges, some of which are the consequences of successive years of ineffective leadership and governance.

“Yet, as we continue to strive and hope for a better future, the Labour Party urges our beleaguered citizens not to despair. There will surely be joy in the morning,” Asogwa said.

He said Nigerians who had endured years of what the party described as misrule should not surrender hope in the country.

“It would be a double tragedy for a people who have endured years of misrule to now surrender hope for their country,” he said.

Asogwa urged citizens to hold political leaders accountable, saying meaningful change could not be achieved through resignation or despair.

LP canvasses support for candidates

The party also urged Nigerians to consider its candidates in the 2027 general elections, saying it had fielded what it described as competent and credible candidates from the presidential to the state assembly levels.

“It is against this background that the Labour Party urges Nigerians to look in the direction of the Party for exemplary leadership. The Party has fielded very competent and credible Nigerians for the coming general elections, beginning from the presidential to the state assembly positions,” the statement said.

Asogwa cited the administration of Governor Alex Otti in Abia State as an example of what the party described as its capacity to provide credible leadership.

“Given the demonstrated credible leadership taking place in Abia State, where Governor Alex Otti, a product of the Labour Party, holds sway, the Party is bold to say that it is a party that has been tested and has proven its fidelity to its promises to the Nigerian people,” he said.

He described Otti as a role model in leadership and said his administration had given Nigerians seeking change a reason to consider Labour Party candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The LP also called on public officials to govern with empathy, justice and transparency, while prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of citizens.

“As Nigeria marks 66 years of independence, the Labour Party reaffirms its faith in the Nigerian people and in the capacity of our nation to overcome its present challenges and fulfil its enormous potential,” the party said.