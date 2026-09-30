Military personnel receive new salary increases

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — There were widespread celebrations in military barracks and frontline formations across the country on Wednesday as personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces received their September salaries reflecting the new pay increases approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The salary increases, ranging from 30 per cent to 80 per cent, affect personnel across the three services of the Armed Forces and took effect from September 1, 2026.

Sources said soldiers and officers, from the rank of Private to General, expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the new salary structure, describing it as a fulfilment of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel.

According to the new structure, personnel from the rank of Private to Staff Sergeant will receive an 80 per cent salary increase, while officers and personnel from Warrant Officer to Colonel will receive a 50 per cent increase.

Those above the rank of Colonel, including Brigadier-General, Major-General, Lieutenant-General and General, will receive a 30 per cent increase.

The new package is expected to raise the annual salary bill for Armed Forces personnel from about N660 billion to N924 billion, with more than 250,000 personnel expected to benefit.

The development comes as the military continues operations against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across various parts of the country.

In announcing the approval of the salary increase, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu had consistently acknowledged the courage and sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces in confronting insecurity.

Onanuga quoted the President as saying that the men and women responsible for protecting Nigerians “must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation.”

The President also pledged that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of troops while modernising the Armed Forces through the provision of weapons and technological equipment required for military operations.

According to Tinubu, “no nation can achieve greatness without security,” stressing the administration’s resolve to mobilise military and law enforcement assets to tackle security threats and protect lives and property.

He urged military personnel to regard the salary adjustment as an expression of the government’s appreciation for their service to the country, adding that the nation would prevail against forces seeking to undermine its security.