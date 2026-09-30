66th Independence: Nigeria on path to prosperity — Yilwatda

Yilwatda

ABUJA — National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has said Nigeria is on the path to becoming a stronger and more prosperous nation as the country marks its 66th Independence anniversary.

Yilwatda, in an Independence Day message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, congratulated Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, describing the anniversary as an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, unity and faith of Nigerians in the country.

He commended citizens for their sacrifices, patience and determination in navigating the challenges confronting the nation, saying Nigeria had consistently demonstrated the capacity to overcome adversity and move forward since independence.

The APC chairman said the administration of President Bola Tinubu inherited a difficult economic situation and embarked on fundamental reforms aimed at addressing longstanding structural challenges.

He cited the removal of petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, efforts to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, monetary and fiscal reforms, as well as measures to attract investment and strengthen productive sectors.

Yilwatda acknowledged that the reforms had imposed significant short-term difficulties on Nigerians but said there were measurable signs of macroeconomic stabilisation.

He cited World Bank figures showing that Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product, GDP, grew by 4.2 per cent in the first half of 2026, while gross foreign reserves stood at $51.9 billion at the end of July.

He also pointed to developments in the energy sector, investment, digital economy and social protection as signs that the reform programme was moving from economic stabilisation towards structural transformation.

According to him, the objective should be an economy that creates jobs, expands opportunities for young Nigerians, strengthens businesses, improves infrastructure and raises the quality of life of citizens.

“We acknowledge the progress that has been recorded and, more importantly, recognise that the work is not finished.

“Economic stabilisation will now translate more rapidly into improved household incomes, employment, food security and greater opportunities for our people,” he said.

The APC national chairman said democracy was ultimately about improving the lives of citizens and urged political leaders to remain accountable to the people.

He assured Nigerians that the party would continue to support policies promoting economic growth, national security, social inclusion, investment and institutional development.

Yilwatda also urged Nigerians to use the Independence anniversary to reflect on the country’s journey, the challenges that remain and the opportunities ahead.

As the 2027 general elections approach, he called on citizens to examine the records, policies, programmes and plans of political parties and candidates and participate actively in the democratic process.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria possessed the human resources, natural endowments and entrepreneurial energy required to become a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Yilwatda said the APC would continue to work with the Federal Government, state governments, elected representatives and Nigerians to consolidate economic reforms and build a more productive, secure and united country.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and patriotic, saying the challenges facing the country should not obscure its potential.

“On this 66th Independence Anniversary, let us celebrate Nigeria, believe in Nigeria and continue to work together for the Nigeria we all desire.

“Our best days are still ahead of us. The task before us is to ensure that the reforms and sacrifices of today translate into lasting prosperity and opportunity for generations yet unborn,” he said.

Yilwatda wished Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary and prayed for continued peace, stability, prosperity and unity across the country.