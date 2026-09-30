Gombe approves N10.3bn to clear retirees’ gratuities

SEC approves N6.1bn education fund, N3.64bn road projects

Council backs new military formations, 1,085 solar streetlights

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — The Gombe State Government has approved N10.32 billion to settle outstanding gratuities owed retired civil servants at the state and local government levels.

The approvals were among decisions reached at the 56th meeting of the Gombe State Executive Council, SEC, presided over by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The decisions were disclosed on Wednesday during a post-EXCO briefing conducted by the Commissioner for Information, Ambassador Moses Kyari, alongside commissioners whose ministries presented memoranda considered by the council.

Giving details of the gratuity payments, the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, said the council approved N2.18 billion to settle outstanding gratuities owed state retirees for 2024 and N4.06 billion for 2025.

He said the latest intervention brought the administration’s total payment of state-level gratuities since inception to more than N36.5 billion and effectively cleared outstanding gratuity liabilities at the state level.

At the local government level, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Barrister Sani Ahmad Haruna, said the council approved N4.08 billion to clear outstanding gratuities owed retirees across the state’s 11 local government areas.

He said the period covered varied from one local government to another, depending on the outstanding liabilities and financial position of the councils.

The approved payments cover Akko, 2019; Balanga, 2018–2023; Billiri, 2019–2025; Dukku, 2018–2022; Funakaye, 2025; Gombe, 2017–2022; Kaltungo, 2017–2023; Kwami, 2025; Nafada, 2025; Shongom, 2019–2023; and Yamaltu/Deba, 2017–2018.

N6.1bn education intervention

In the education sector, the council approved N6.1 billion as the state’s 50 per cent counterpart contribution to the 2026 Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, intervention fund.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Aishatu Umar Maigari, said the approval would qualify Gombe to participate among the 16 states positioned to benefit from the HOPE-EDU programme, which builds on gains recorded under the Better Education Service Delivery for All, BESDA, programme.

She said the intervention would focus on improving learning outcomes, reducing the number of out-of-school children, recruiting teachers and strengthening basic education delivery across the state.

The programme, she added, would also incorporate a Track and Trace initiative to improve monitoring of beneficiaries and ensure that interventions reach their intended recipients.

N3.64bn road projects

The council also approved road interventions under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAMP.

A N1.6 billion variation was approved for the ongoing Gadam-Yame-Yari road project.

Similarly, the council awarded the 4.3-kilometre Kembu-Kidda-Panda road spur from Nasarawo to Kuri at a contract sum of N2.04 billion.

The two approvals amount to about N3.64 billion.

1,085 solar streetlights approved

In another urban development initiative, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Muhammad Saidu Fawu, said the council approved N2.1 billion for the expansion of Nayi-Nawa School at Buhari Estate.

He said the expansion would extend into the existing Gombe Club premises as part of efforts to improve educational infrastructure and optimise public facilities within the metropolis.

The council also approved 563 solar-powered streetlights in Nasarawo, Yelenguruza and Commercial Area communities.

Another 522 solar streetlights will be installed in Bolari, the city centre behind the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and along Dass Road.

The projects will bring the number of newly approved solar streetlights in the listed locations to 1,085.

Fawu also disclosed that renovation works had been approved for the Ministry of Women Affairs, while N423 million was approved as a variation for the ongoing upgrade of the Gombe International Airport, Lawanti.

The council further approved the construction of a recreational centre in Shehu Abubakar District to replace the old Gombe Club.

N3.3bn industrial park infrastructure

The Executive Council approved infrastructure works valued at N3.3 billion under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

The projects include construction of a road linking B2 to the 132/133kVA facility, infrastructure maintenance, gully erosion control and construction of a gatehouse at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

The interventions are expected to improve access and infrastructure around the industrial park.

Free medical, surgical outreach

In the health sector, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Adamu Danladi Bojude, said the council approved the handover of the Kaltungo Snake Bite Treatment and Research Hospital to the Federal Government.

The facility is expected to be converted into the recently approved National Snake Bite and Medical Centre, Kaltungo.

Bojude also announced approval for a statewide free surgical and medical outreach programme targeting less-privileged residents across the 11 local government areas.

According to him, the initiative is intended to provide essential medical and surgical services to residents who may otherwise have difficulty meeting treatment costs.

Gombe to host new military formations

Meanwhile, the council welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the establishment of additional military formations in Gombe State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Adamu Dishi Kupto, said the state would host the 27 Armoured Brigade and its Garrison, as well as the 271 Tank Battalion in Bajoga and the 272 Tank Battalion in Kaltungo.

He said the new formations would strengthen the security architecture of the state and enhance military operations across Gombe and the wider sub-region.

Kupto disclosed that Governor Yahaya had approved temporary sites for the formations and provided logistical support to facilitate their immediate take-off.

He said the development followed the Federal Government’s broader efforts to strengthen security operations through the establishment of additional military formations.

The latest approvals cover retirees’ welfare, education, roads, urban infrastructure, industrial development, healthcare and security as part of the interventions considered by the State Executive Council at its 56th meeting.