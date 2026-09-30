PDP crisis deepens in Gombe as party suspends Mailantarki, Garry

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Gombe State deepened on Tuesday following the suspension of two of the party’s governorship aspirants, Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki and Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry, barely 24 hours after the party’s rerun governorship primary.

The two aspirants were suspended for one month over alleged anti-party activities, in a development that has further exposed divisions within the opposition party ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The action followed the September 29 rerun primary, in which former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, was declared the PDP governorship candidate.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku.

According to the statement, the decision was reached at an emergency joint meeting of the State Working Committee and executives of Dawaki and Herwagana wards, where Mailantarki and Garry are members.

The party alleged that the two aspirants made statements and engaged in activities capable of causing division, confusion and disaffection among its members following the outcome of the primary.

A major issue cited by the party was a statement attributed to Mailantarki at a press briefing after the primary, where he reportedly declared himself the winner despite the official declaration of Pantami as the party’s candidate.

The party subsequently referred both Mailantarki and Garry to its Disciplinary Committee for further action.

The development has raised fresh uncertainty within the PDP, which had hoped that the rerun primary would resolve the prolonged contest for its governorship ticket.

Troubled road to primary

The latest crisis follows months of disputes, legal challenges and competing claims among aspirants and their supporters over the party’s governorship ticket.

The controversy surrounding the earlier primary resulted in further legal and political developments, culminating in the September 29 rerun.

With Pantami’s emergence, the dispute has now shifted from the conduct of the primary to the acceptance of its outcome by the various camps.

The suspension of Mailantarki and Garry is particularly significant as both were contenders for the governorship ticket and have political networks and supporters within the party.

The PDP leadership now faces the challenge of enforcing its internal rules while also managing reconciliation among the various factions ahead of the 2027 election.

The party’s Disciplinary Committee is expected to examine the allegations against the two aspirants and make recommendations in accordance with its procedures.

Mailantarki and Garry may also pursue available internal party or legal avenues to challenge the suspension or issues arising from the primary.

Pantami’s emergence

With Pantami declared the PDP candidate, attention is expected to shift to whether the party can unite around his candidacy.

The former minister’s emergence gives the party a nationally recognised figure to project in the governorship contest, but the extent to which the various camps rally behind him could depend on how the post-primary disagreements are resolved.

For the PDP, the coming months are therefore likely to involve both electoral preparations and efforts to reconcile competing interests within the party.

The latest suspension has added another chapter to the protracted struggle over the party’s governorship ticket in Gombe, with the opposition party now having its candidate in Pantami, two major aspirants under suspension and a disciplinary process underway.