Abuja Motor Fair’ll be bumper — Agwu

THE annual Abuja International Motor Fair will hold at the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja, November 15 to 20.

According to the chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, the 21st edition is targeted towards boosting investments in the sector, which is seriously assuming its rightful place in the Nigerian economy.

He assured that the platform of this edition has been packaged to increase the attention of the policy makers in the various tiers of government in Nigeria to the importance of developing the sector to enhance the nation’s socio-economic development.

Disclosing this in a chat with journalists, Mr. Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, organisers of the event said that every effort has been deployed to ensure that through the event, the sector receives the needed support from the new government and the private sector to enhance its’ rapid development.

He said: “in order to ensure that the event receives the much needed attention, we have embarked on a ‘meet the stakeholders parley’ which has led to our visiting the automotive companies as well as key ministries, departments and agencies which roles impact on the industry.

“These were to provide opportunities for physical interactive meetings where we discussed how to collaboratively tackle the enormous challenges facing the sector as well as seeing how the events which bring together the major players together annually could be used to attract the much needed attention from the government and other relevant players in the industry.

“It is an opportunity we are using to hear directly from the companies about challenges they are facing, which we took to the Federal Government ministries, departments, agencies and Legislatures which roles impact on the industry, to ensure that their attention is attracted to the challenges as to addressing them.

“Most importantly, we have invited and ensure that the leadership of these ministries, departments and agencies actively participate in this edition in the events which will enhance the realisation of the objectives of having successful and beneficial event that will add more value to all the stakeholders.

“Responses to our invitations from both the automotive companies and the policy makers have been quite encouraging and with that this edition promises to be a bumper harvest for every participant.

“We are packaging a show that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automotive industry, which we believe are very attractive to existing and prospective investors.”

According to him, this edition of the annual event will provide the litmus test to shape the state of things in the industry.

“The quality and quantity of showcased automobiles is undoubtedly the primary yardstick of measuring the success of any auto exhibition.

“This means that auto enterprises showcasing at any exhibition must ensure visibility, wholeness and completeness, not leaving anything to chance”.

These will be highly on display at the ICC Annex, Abuja from November 15-20, 2021 under the auspices of the Abuja International Motor fair”.

Continuing Mr. Agwu said, “With our reach, a high powered delegation from the Federal Government led by the new Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebyo Adeniyi and other top Federal Government Officials will lead the inspection of automobile brands and the parade of stands.

Executive of States and Local Governments; members and leadership of the other arms of government in all the tiers of government in Nigeria as well lots of corporate heads and organisations across the nation have been invited to visit the mundial”.

“There is no better forum to showcase the existing and potentials of the sector other than the Abuja International Motor Fair and virtually all the brands available in Nigeria are going to be showcased at the show.

“They are all poised to show that they are all ready to play big in the new era. It is this unique opportunity that the 21st7 Abuja International Motor Fair has been packaged to provide to all the Stakeholders.

“Therefore showcasing amongst others at the event will ultimately show the state of preparedness or otherwise of participants.

“This does not apply only to the automobile companies but equally to those which services and or products complement the automobiles such as the spare parts; accessories, heavy equipment, construction equipment/machineries, lubricants/additives; financials and industry regulators.

Agwu, revealed further: “It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the visitors their socio-economic status notwithstanding; every visitor would gain one thing or the other at the fair as we have ensured that almost the interests of all segments of the society are adequately catered for at the fair.”

