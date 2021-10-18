2023: We will reclaim Kebbi — PDP Sec

Hajia Maryam Isah Garba

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The assistant state secretary Kebbi State Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Hajia Maryam Isah Garba Saturday said that the opposition PDP has mapped out strategies to reclaim power from the ruling APC in the state.

Isah who spoke during the ongoing state congress of her party holding in Birnin Kebbi said that governance in Kebbi State is just like a child’s play.

“The present Apc government in the state and the central government brought nothing except hunger, joblessness and insecurity.

According to her the peoples democratic party will easily reclaim power because of the apparent weak leadership of ruling party which is crystal clear to all and sundry.

She described the change mantra used then to dislodge the PDP as regrettable to all reasonable Nigerians saying the hardship brought by the Apc in six years is manifold of what people claimed during the 16 years of the PDP on the saddle of power.

Garba described the ongoing state congress peaceful as the party have settled for a concensus candidate Usman Bello Suru whose unquestionable leadership qualities will lead the party to resounding victory come 2023,she added that he will be a leader for all and can wrestle power from the ruling Apc in kebbi state.

