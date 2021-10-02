By Bashir Bello

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, deployed from Benue State to Kebbi and Sokoto States have been kidnapped along Tsafe-Gusau Road in Zamfara State.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 10pm on Tuesday night when a vehicle with registration number GBK 339 ZY conveying the Corps Members was blocked by the armed bandits.

The spokesman of Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu who confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday, said the two corps members were among other victims (yet to be identified) abducted.

SP Shehu said the State NYSC Coordinator reported the incident to the police command.

According to him, “Report received by the Zamfara State Police Command from the State NYSC Coordinator indicated that, two (2) Prospective NYSC Corp Members deployed from Benue State to Kebbi and Sokoto States were among the victims of abduction along Tsafe – Gusau Road on Tuesday 19th October, 2021 at about 2230 hours.

“The report was received early Friday when the Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkanah visited the Orientation Camp at Tsafe to assess the existing security emplacement at the orientation camp with a view to ensuring safety and security of the Corps Members.

“The Commissioner of Police while responding, informed the Coordinator that the Command has commenced investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the actual number of Corp Members involved in the abduction.

“Similarly, a joint search and rescue operation is ongoing to ensure safe rescue of Corps members along other abducted victims.

“The CP in his address to the Prospective Corpa Members assured them of more Police commitment to safeguard their lives and enjoined them to also be security conscious,” SP Shehu however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria