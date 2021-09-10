Michail Antonio’s record-breaking month for West Ham United has been recognised with August’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award.

It has been a stunning start to the 2021/22 campaign for Antonio, who scored four times and provided three assists in just three matches.

His two goals in the 4-1 win over Leicester City meant he overtook Paolo Di Canio to become the club’s all-time top Premier League scorer before he scored his 50th in the competition versus Crystal Palace.

“I saw that I was quite close to becoming the record-holder and I’ve been going for it,” said Antonio. “Now I’m looking to go as far as possible so no one can catch me.

“Every now and then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m West Ham’s record goalscorer’, because when I signed here I couldn’t even imagine being that.

“Everyone wants to make history at every club they go to. I’ve managed to do it a few times here. I love it, and every time I do it I write it down in my notebook at home.”

This time 10 years ago Antonio was playing as a winger for League One side Colchester United, having only left non-league Tooting & Mitcham United two years previously, and he has spent most of his career, including much of his time at West Ham, on the wing or at wing-back.

He is now relishing the extra ammunition to score goals as the main striker and has always been confident in his abilities to lead the line.

“I’ve always been someone who works hard, who is quite strong and physical, and even when I was on the wing I always got a couple of goals,” he said.

“Now I’ve got the opportunity where people are trying to supply me with goals. I’m getting more opportunities, and I’m taking them.”

It is the second time Antonio has claimed the EA SPORTS Player of the Month prize, first doing so in July 2020.

The West Ham forward topped a six-man shortlist that also included Marcos Alonso, Said Benrahma, Eric Dier, Demarai Gray and Mason Greenwood.

