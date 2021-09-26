.

Emma Amaize, UGHELLI

A leading Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said that he and other leaders founded the party in the state and he would not abandon it for pedestrians.

Gbagi, speaking at a meeting of the party in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South local government area, also maintained the local government would produce the next governor of the state.

“If they do not know, I and others founded this party and I contested elections with the former governor, Chief James Ibori. I want to beg all of you, look very well. I cannot be the founder of the party and leave it for anybody to take, I will bring the party back to Ughelli South.

“When we decide to do battle, you need money to do battle. I have told the entire state to come out no matter who you are, Ughelli south will produce the next governor. This battle of politics is not for the boys. I am waiting for them at the other end.”

“We all sit down here and make merriment. All I need is your prayers Ughelli South. Lead me to go and do the battle, I know where it is, I know where to do the battle, I will bring the victory back to you and here we will decide what to do”, he added.

The former minister of state for education declared that he would go into the battle, floor his opponents in PDP in the primary; opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the main election and return to his Oginibo country home for merriment.

The criminologist stated commended a political leader in the area, Olorogun John Oguma for his contribution towards the party despite the fact that he is not vying for any political office.

Earlier in his remarks, the local government party chairman, Hon. Michael Oshetigho, while thanking party supporters, requested for a party secretariat at Otu-Jeremi, the council headquarters to which Olorogun Gbagi assured that he and Oguma would in a short time build a modern secretariat for the party in Otu-Jeremi.

Vanguard News Nigeria