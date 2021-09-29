Rahman Owokoniran, South-West PDP General Secretary.

Nigeria’s unity as a sovereign state is an advantage, but the concrete happening is that the Federal Government has made themselves too far from the citizens, leaving Nigerians too vulnerable.

Although, I am not an advocate of Nigeria breaking up but the Federal Government has made it inevitable for the people to seek self-governance.

The citizens of this nation do not feel protected due to the fact that the present administration makes it obvious for all to see that one set of people are valued over others.

So to ensure that there is fairness and equity in the country, we need revisit our constitution which states that we are all equal in the eyes of the law.

Currently, the Nation is hurting from economic depression, lack of quality public healthcare services, grossly inefficient transportation system, and poor standard of living.

Sadly, this government is further pushing a good number of unskilled/skilled Nigerians of all shades of life to seek greener pastures in far away Europe, Asia, South and North America and other continent of the world.

Even the intellectuals, the professionals and the millennia, who voted this administration into office hoping that their dreams of a corruption-free Nigeria will be actualised have also been checking out in droves.

What hope is there for the ordinary man without means or hope for the next meal.

Nigerians, it is time to act, you have your constitutional power in your hands.

Arm yourself with your PVC, if you don’t have one, go ahead and register now.

Let’s salvage our country together by voting out the oppressors.

Owokoniran is the PDP South-West Region Secretary.

Vanguard News Nigeria