By Evelyn Usman

An attempt by an official of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, has been foiled by a team of policemen from the Bariga division.

The LSDPC official identified as Akinlolu Ajayi was reportedly sighted at the University of Lagos waterfront end of the Third Mainland bridge, ready to take a plunge into the lagoon.

Report said some motorists and passersby alerted the team of policemen on routine patrol.

A spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Ade Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident, described the policemen swift response as a demonstration of the command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

He explained that ” the incident happened at about 9.25 am of September 15, 2021, when one Akinlolu Ajayi, 54, a staff of LSDPC Town Planning, Ilupeju, resident at 1, Owodunni Street, Oworonsoki, was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon.

” The Anti-Crime patrol team of the Bariga Police Division immediately rescued and took him into protective custody.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, having directed that the man’s family should be contacted for necessary action, appeals to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are currently facing. According to the CP, such challenges are merely ephemeral. “The Police boss further warns that such condemnable act is not only morally wrong but also criminal.

“Meanwhile the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and subsequent prosecution”.

Vanguard News Nigeria