How to check Nigeria Customs final recruitment list

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released the final list of successful candidates in its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for appointment into the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II).

Candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise can now check their status and find out whether they have been selected for the next stage of the process.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the NCS National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

How to check the Nigeria Customs final recruitment list

Candidates are advised to confirm their recruitment status through the official Nigeria Customs Service website or selected national newspapers.

To check your status:

Visit the official Nigeria Customs Service website. Look for the latest announcement regarding the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II). Check the published final list to confirm whether your name appears among the successful candidates. Candidates should also check the email address and phone number used during registration for further instructions from the NCS.

The Service said successful candidates would receive instructions through their registered email addresses and/or SMS notifications.

What successful candidates should do next

Successful candidates are required to complete additional steps before proceeding to the next phase of the recruitment process.

After receiving the notification, candidates should visit the designated NCS update portal using their National Identification Number (NIN) or registered email address.

They will be required to upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness obtained from a government-recognised hospital.

When will the NCS medical certificate portal open?

According to the Nigeria Customs Service, the portal for uploading Medical Certificates of Fitness will be activated on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Successful candidates will have one week from the date of activation to complete the upload.

Candidates are therefore advised to ensure that they obtain the required medical certificate and complete the upload within the stipulated period.

Candidates must update their state of residence

Successful applicants are also required to accurately update their current state of residence on the portal.

They must then formally accept their provisional appointment by clicking the “Accept Offer” button.

After completing this step, candidates are expected to wait for the issuance of their Trainee Identification Number.

The NCS said the Trainee Identification Number will be communicated within one week.

What happens after accepting the offer?

Further information on the next stages of the recruitment exercise will be communicated through official channels.

This will include details about documentation and physical screening, including the dates, venues and requirements for successful candidates.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor their registered email addresses, phones and the official NCS website for updates.

NCS warns candidates against missing deadlines

The Service urged successful candidates to follow all instructions carefully and complete each stage within the specified timelines.

It warned that failure to meet any of the requirements or deadlines could lead to disqualification from the recruitment process and forfeiture of the provisional appointment offer.

The Nigeria Customs Service congratulated the successful candidates and said it looks forward to welcoming them as they begin their careers in the Service.

Candidates who participated in the recruitment exercise can now check their status and find out whether they have been selected for the next stage of the process.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the NCS National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs.

How to check the Nigeria Customs final recruitment list

Candidates are advised to confirm their recruitment status through the official Nigeria Customs Service website or selected national newspapers.

To check your status:

Visit the official Nigeria Customs Service website. Look for the latest announcement regarding the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise for Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II). Check the published final list to confirm whether your name appears among the successful candidates. Candidates should also check the email address and phone number used during registration for further instructions from the NCS.

The Service said successful candidates would receive instructions through their registered email addresses and/or SMS notifications.

Successful candidates are required to complete additional steps before proceeding to the next phase of the recruitment process.

After receiving the notification, candidates should visit the designated NCS update portal using their National Identification Number (NIN) or registered email address.

They will be required to upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness obtained from a government-recognised hospital.

When will the NCS medical certificate portal open?

According to the Nigeria Customs Service, the portal for uploading Medical Certificates of Fitness will be activated on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Successful candidates will have one week from the date of activation to complete the upload.

Candidates are therefore advised to ensure that they obtain the required medical certificate and complete the upload within the stipulated period.

Successful applicants are also required to accurately update their current state of residence on the portal.

They must then formally accept their provisional appointment by clicking the “Accept Offer” button.

After completing this step, candidates are expected to wait for the issuance of their Trainee Identification Number.

The NCS said the Trainee Identification Number will be communicated within one week.

What happens after accepting the offer?

Further information on the next stages of the recruitment exercise will be communicated through official channels.

This will include details about documentation and physical screening, including the dates, venues and requirements for successful candidates.

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor their registered email addresses, phones and the official NCS website for updates.

The Service urged successful candidates to follow all instructions carefully and complete each stage within the specified timelines.

It warned that failure to meet any of the requirements or deadlines could lead to disqualification from the recruitment process and forfeiture of the provisional appointment offer.

The Nigeria Customs Service congratulated the successful candidates and said it looks forward to welcoming them as they begin their careers in the Service.

Vanguard News