Breaking: Kano Assembly suspends Bagwai, Bebeji, Rogo LG chairmen

By Hadiza Yusuf

Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the chairmen of Bagwai, Bebeji and Rogo local government areas for three months over allegations of misconduct, financial misappropriation, abuse of office and breach of public trust.

The decision followed the adoption of a report presented by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs after investigating separate petitions against the three council chairmen.

Presenting the committee’s report before the House, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ali Muhammad Bebeji, said the petitions were received from different groups, including the Legislative Councils of Bebeji and Rogo Local Government Areas, as well as concerned citizens of Bagwai Local Government.

According to him, the committee carried out a detailed investigation by reviewing relevant documents from the affected local governments and holding interactive sessions with members of their legislative councils.

He said the investigation revealed that the Bagwai Local Government chairman was alleged to have misappropriated public funds meant for developmental projects.

On Bebeji Local Government, the committee said it found credible allegations of abuse of office, persistent violation of due process in the award and execution of contracts, and the improper sale of local government land.

“The committee also received allegations that contractors were forced to transfer contract payments into bank accounts nominated by the Executive Chairman, contrary to established financial and procurement regulations. We further observed allegations of financial impropriety, including the diversion of public funds, unlawful deductions from contract sums and other procurement irregularities, all of which require appropriate legislative action and further investigation,” the committee said.

For Rogo Local Government, the committee said the executive chairman was accused by members of the Legislative Council of undermining government policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of residents.

The committee also alleged that the chairman failed to comply with established laws, procedures and administrative guidelines governing local government administration in Kano State.

It further claimed that the Rogo chairman was involved in the misappropriation of public funds meant for the construction of feeder roads and electrification projects in Ngor Dawa, Hausawa and Fulatan communities.

In view of the findings, the committee recommended the immediate suspension of the three chairmen.

“Under the investigative and oversight powers conferred on the Kano State House of Assembly by Sections 128 and 129 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, the committee recommends the suspension of the Executive Chairmen of Bagwai, Bebeji and Rogo Local Government Councils from office with immediate effect for a period of three months pending the conclusion of a full investigation,” the committee stated.

The committee expressed hope that the House would approve its report and adopt its recommendations.

Following the presentation, members of the Assembly adopted the report and approved the recommendation to suspend the three local government chairmen.

The Speaker subsequently directed the Clerk of the House to immediately communicate the Assembly’s resolution to the Kano State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for implementation.