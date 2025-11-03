Police declare Sowore wanted over alleged plot to disrupt peace in Lagos

Sowore

The Police command in Lagos State has declared activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore, wanted for allegedly planning to incite public disorder and obstruct major roads in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, disclosed this to journalists on Monday at the Iyana-Oworo section of the Third Mainland Bridge.

He said the command was closing in on Sowore and others accused of coordinating activities intended to disrupt public peace.

“Sowore should surrender at the nearest police station or face arrest wherever he is found.

“Anyone attempting to cause disturbance or block our roads will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

According to him, intelligence reports indicated that Sowore and his associates planned to stage demonstrations at strategic locations, including the Third Mainland Bridge, Lekki Tollgate, and Freedom Park.

The commissioner described the alleged plan as criminal and warned it could trigger severe traffic congestion and endanger lives.

“It is only someone who needs examination that would attempt to block such a vital route used by thousands daily,” he said.

He revealed that 13 suspects had been arrested in connection with the planned protest, while Sowore allegedly fled. Investigations are ongoing to identify sponsors and collaborators.

Jimoh said officers had been deployed across key areas, especially major bridges and highways, where roadblocks and diversions were in place.

He noted that the measures were temporary and aimed at safeguarding peace and protecting critical infrastructure.

“The Third Mainland Bridge was not designed to hold stationary weight. Any gathering on it could pose structural risks,” he said.

The commissioner also addressed tension linked to recent demolitions in parts of Lagos, particularly in the Oworo-Soki area, stating that eligible residents had already received compensation.

“The government compensated those affected, and the media witnessed it. There is no justification to provoke crisis under the guise of protest,” he said.

He urged Lagos residents to continue their normal activities without fear, assuring that security agencies were fully deployed to maintain order.

“We are not sleeping. We will apprehend, investigate, and prosecute anyone attempting to undermine public safety in Lagos,” he said.

Jimoh reaffirmed the command’s commitment to enforcing the law without fear or favour, stressing that freedom of expression must not turn into public nuisance or risk lives.