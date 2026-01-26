Police arrest man who sent bomb threats to Lagos schools

By Efe Onodjae, Precious Enaike & Florencemary Nwabueze

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Kosiso Ogumbo, alleged to have sent a bomb threat message to two schools in the Ikeja Government Reserved Area, GRA, Lagos, last week.



This is just as it has dismantled a notorious catch-in-the-air gang, popularly called “one-chance” , operating across the state, arresting 21 suspects operating in various parts of the state.



It was gathered that at about 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the Human Resources Manager and the Chief Security Officer of the schools (names withheld) separately reported at the Ikeja Divisional Headquarters that they had received threatening WhatsApp messages from the same unknown number, alleging that explosive devices had been planted within the school compounds.



Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Moshood Jimoh, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, on Monday, said the Command swiftly deployed operatives, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU), and tactical teams, to the affected schools.



He said, “No explosive device was found and the schools were immediately declared safe. Police investigations led to the arrest of Kosiso Ogumbo, a resident of Okota, identified as the sender of the threat messages.”



Although the suspect claimed he lost his phone in November 2025, police investigations revealed he

continued to receive calls from family members during the period the threats were issued. The SIM card was also recovered from him.



“This individual acted alone and deliberately attempted to cause panic among parents and school authorities. He will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the CP stated.



‘One Chance’

Meanwhile, twenty-five vehicles, out of which six were the operational vehicles of the ‘one chance’ syndicate, were recovered by the command in the month of January 2026 alone, the command boss revealed, adding that the breakthrough was a result of sustained intelligence-led policing and cooperation from members of the public.

According to him, eight additional suspects of the one chance gang, were recently arrested, bringing the total number of suspects to 21. Four operational vehicles were also recovered, adding to earlier recoveries.



He said, “These criminals deployed at least six vehicles across different parts of Lagos to pick unsuspecting victims. They lure victims under false pretense, rob them, and in some cases take them to shrines in Egbeda to swear oaths, while others are forced into ransom situations,” the CP said.

He described the gang as a “double-edged” criminal network, explaining that victims who complied were robbed and released, while those who resisted were detained and their families contacted for ransom under the guise of kidnapping.

“All the suspects have confessed to the crime. Some victims have also come forward to identify them. Investigation is ongoing and they will be prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

Among the 25 recovered vehicles linked to different offenses including robbery, fraud and theft, was a Toyota Camry 2007 model with registration number ABJ 582 LB, reportedly stolen in the early hours of January 25, 2026, after the owner left the engine running while entering a supermarket.

The suspect, Jaffon Godspeed, was subsequently arrested and the vehicle recovered the following day during a stop-and-search operation in the area.



In addition, the CP announced the strengthening of the School Protection Squad, established by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to cover Lagos East, West and Central districts.

Headquarters are located at Ikorodu (East), Igando (West) and Lion Building, Lagos Island (Central).



The CP also disclosed the deployment of Eko-Strike Force, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and a newly established Nightlife Patrol Squad to secure entertainment hubs, hotels and recreational centres across Lagos.



Also, operative of the command intercepted three suspected vandals who removed 154 electronic reflective markers from the Third Mainland Bridge during patrol operations



“The suspects have been charged to court”, he stated, adding that “The entire Lagos State is safe. Residents, investors and visitors are encouraged to go about their lawful activities without fear”.

He commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication and reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives, property and investments in Lagos State.