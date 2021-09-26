Senator Baba Tela, the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will sweep the polls in 2023 general election in the country.

Tela stated this while briefing journalists on the conduct of the party’s Ward Congress on Saturday in Yola.

He said that the PDP was poised to win over 70 per cent of the elective positions in federal and state levels.

“From 1999 to date, the strength of the PDP is intact as the party is going stronger by the day.

“I assure you that by 2023 general election, PDP is poise to take more than 70 per cent of positions in states and federal level,” he said.

The deputy governor, who is also the Returning Officer for the party’s Ward Congress in Adamawa, said the conduct of the exercise was peaceful and orderly.

He said that the Congress was conducted in line with the party’s constitution.

According to him, members of the Congress Committee had monitored the exercise in some wards, adding that it recorded impressive turnout.

“We are highly impressed with the way people conducted themselves and we will report same to the National Headquarters,” he said.

He called on the party supporters to remain committed towards the success of the part in 2023.